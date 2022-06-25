UA-Pulaski Tech associate provost named interim chancellor

University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt named Ana Hunt on Friday to serve as interim chancellor of University of Arkansas -- Pulaski Technical College following the retirement of Chancellor Margaret Ellibee on June 30.

Hunt has served as associate provost at Pulaski Tech since 2021, and has been at the college since joining as registrar in 2019. She will begin her role as interim chancellor July 1, according to a news release from the UA System.

Hunt was previously registrar at National Park College in Hot Springs and Baptist Health College in Little Rock. She began her career at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, serving as a student recruitment specialist and a graduate assistant/residence life coordinator.

Ellibee has led the college since becoming president of then-Pulaski Technical College on Aug. 1, 2012. Her title changed to chancellor with the college's merger with the University of Arkansas System on Feb. 1, 2017.

"Following extensive conversations it became very apparent that Dr. Hunt is the right person to provide strong leadership for the institution during this critical transition period," Bobbitt said. "Chancellor Ellibee has greatly advanced the college during her tenure, and it's my strong belief that Dr. Hunt will continue that strong record and momentum until a permanent chancellor is identified and in place."

Hunt earned a bachelor's degree as a natural science major at the University of Arkansas at Monticello and a master of science degree from Arkansas Tech University. She earned a doctor of education degree from Capella University in 2020, specializing in educational leadership and management.

"This is truly an honor that Dr. Bobbitt considered me for this position as UA-PTC transitions into a new era of permanent leadership," Hunt said. "My passion for students and the mission of this college is unmatched, and I look forward to continuing to work with the talented team Dr. Ellibee has in place and providing opportunities to those who seek to better their lives through higher education."

An advisory search committee was announced in April to help guide the permanent chancellor search process. Chaired by Richard Moss, dean of Fine Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at UA-PTC, the search committee members also include representatives from local and state constituencies, campus faculty, staff, alumni, and a member of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees, among others.

The committee met for the first time in May. The position will be advertised nationally to draw a diverse group of qualified applicants, according to the news release.

Additional information can be found at https://uaptc.edu/chancellor-search.