Ukraine forces pull back from embattled eastern city

KYIV, Ukraine -- After weeks of ferocious fighting, Ukrainian forces have begun retreating from a besieged city in the country's east to move to stronger positions, a regional official said Friday, the four-month mark in Russia's invasion.

The planned withdrawal from Sievierodonetsk, the administrative center of the Luhansk region, comes after relentless Russian bombardment that has reduced most of the city to rubble.

In recent days, Russian forces have made gains around Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, on a steep bank across a river, in a bid to encircle Ukrainian forces.

Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and surrounding areas are the last major pockets of Ukrainian resistance in the Luhansk region -- 95% of which is under Russian and local separatist forces' control. The Russians and separatists also control about half of the Donetsk region.

Russia used its numerical advantages in troops and weapons to pummel Sievierodonetsk, while Ukraine clamored for better and more weapons from its Western allies.

Bridges to the city were destroyed, slowing the Ukrainian military's ability to resupply, reinforce and evacuate the wounded and others. Much of the city's electricity, water and communications infrastructure has been destroyed.

Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Ukrainian troops have been ordered to leave Sievierodonetsk to prevent bigger losses and move to better fortified positions. The head of the regional administration, Roman Vlasenko, said the withdrawal has already begun and will take several days.

Ukraine's military spokesman declined to confirm the retreat order, saying government policy prevents comments on Ukrainian troop movements.

"Regrettably, we will have to pull our troops out of Sievierodonetsk," Haidai told The Associated Press. "It makes no sense to stay at the destroyed positions."

A senior U.S. defense official, speaking in Washington on condition of anonymity, on Friday called the Ukrainians' move a "tactical retrograde" to consolidate forces into positions where they can better defend themselves.

Haidai noted that while the retreat is under way, some Ukrainian troops remain in Sievierodonetsk, facing Russian bombardment that has destroyed 80% of buildings.

"The Russians are relentlessly shelling the Ukrainian positions, burning everything out," Haidai told the AP.

He said the Russians are also advancing toward Lysychansk -- from Zolote and Toshkivka -- adding that Russian reconnaissance units conducted forays on the city's edges but its defenders drove them out. He added that a bridge leading to Lysychansk was badly damaged in a Russian airstrike and is unusable for trucks.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleg Zhdanov told the AP that some of the troops moving away from Sievierodonetsk are heading to the fight in Lysychansk.

More weapons arrive

In other battlefield reports, the Russian Defense Ministry declared Friday that four Ukrainian battalions and a unit of "foreign mercenaries" totaling about 2,000 soldiers have been "fully blocked" near Hirske and Zolote. The claim couldn't be independently verified.

Four medium-range American rocket launchers have arrived, with four more on the way. The senior U.S. defense official said Friday that more Ukrainian forces are training outside Ukraine to use the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and expected back in their country with the weapons by mid-July.

Also to be sent are 18 U.S. coastal and river patrol boats. The official said there is no evidence Russia has been successful in intercepting any of what has been a steady flow of military aid into Ukraine from the U.S. and other nations.

The day after Ukraine was approved as a candidate to join the European Union, Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians not to focus on all that still must be done before the country is accepted into the EU but to quietly celebrate the moment.

"Do not be happy that this is a slap in the face for Moscow but be proud that this is applause for Ukraine," he said in his nightly video address. "Please smile and let God bless us all with a quiet night. Then tomorrow, again into battle. With new strength, with new wings."

In Tbilisi, Georgia, thousands of people rallied on Friday to demand the resignation of the prime minister over his government's failure to implement the necessary reforms for Georgia to join Ukraine in being accepted as a candidate for EU membership.

Zelenskyy addressed the rally by video, expressing his support for Georgia and thanking the Georgians who have come to Ukraine to join the fight against Russia.

He also urged music fans at the Glastonbury Festival to "spread the truth about Russia's war."

Speaking to the crowd by video on Friday, Zelenskyy said, "We in Ukraine would also like to live the life as we used to and enjoy freedom and this wonderful summer, but we cannot do that because the most terrible has happened -- Russia has stolen our peace."

Food 'catastrophe' warning

The head of the United Nations warned Friday that the world faces "catastrophe" because of the growing shortage of food around the globe.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the war in Ukraine has added to the disruptions caused by climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and inequality to produce an "unprecedented global hunger crisis" already affecting hundreds of millions of people.

"There is a real risk that multiple famines will be declared in 2022," he said in a video message to officials gathered in Berlin. "And 2023 could be even worse."

Guterres noted that harvests across Asia, Africa and the Americas will take a hit as farmers around the world struggle to cope with rising fertilizer and energy prices.

Guterres said U.N. negotiators were working on a deal that would enable Ukraine to export food, including via the Black Sea, and let Russia bring food and fertilizer to world markets without restrictions.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Moscow's claim that Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine were to blame for food shortages was "completely untenable." Russia exported as much wheat in May and June as in the same months of 2021, she said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted that Russia has no excuse for holding back vital goods from world markets.

"The sanctions that we've imposed on Russia collectively and with many other countries exempt food, exempt food products, exempt fertilizers, exempt insurers, exempt shippers," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by David Keyton, John Leicester and Yuras Karmanau and staff members of The Associated Press.