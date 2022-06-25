Van Horn: Proud of UA team





OMAHA, Neb. -- The University of Arkansas ended its season exactly where it wanted, just not in the final position the Razorbacks wished.

For the third time in four opportunities, Coach Dave Van Horn's Razorbacks wrapped up the year at the College World Series.

This time, Arkansas (46-21) made it to the final four before falling to Ole Miss in the national semifinals. The Rebels will represent the SEC West in the best-of-three championship series against Oklahoma, a future SEC member, starting tonight.

For a team that dropped six of its last eight games heading into the NCAA Tournament, falling from a likely lock for a home regional to a 2 seed, the Razorbacks clearly regained their footing at the right time.

Arkansas beat and/or eliminated four national seeds in No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 2 Stanford and No. 14 Auburn before losing to a team that was projected to win the SEC West standings but just eked its way into the 64-team field.

Ole Miss became the poster program in the year of national seeds such as No. 1 Tennessee not dominating the postseason.

The Razorbacks lingered in the home dugout and on the playing surface of Charles Schwab Field long after their 2-0 loss to Ole Miss ace Dylan DeLucia. They were still working through their emotions well after Van Horn completed his postgame media obligations.

"I told them after the game how proud I was of them," Van Horn said. "I'm not going to -- I had a little trouble talking, but I told them that I'm not going to cry. I'm not going to cry when you finish your season in Omaha."

Razorbacks ace Connor Noland had his string of wins in three consecutive postseason starts come to an end against the red-hot Rebels, but he didn't let the loss in Game 67 dampen his feelings about the season.

"Super proud," Noland said of the Razorbacks' late-season run. "Just to make it to Omaha is a tough feat.

"So I think for myself, I just want to be a leader. My freshman year, Isaiah Campbell was a big role model for me, and I got to see him lead that team. So I just hope that the players here, they think the same, that I was a good leader, a good person, taught them about the game. That's really the most important thing."

Noland did not let freshman Brady Tygart go up the tunnel alone and frustrated after hitting two batters in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rebels. He coaxed the youngster back into the dugout to be enveloped by the encouragement of his teammates.

Noland paid forward the wisdom Campbell had shown him.

The Razorbacks spent almost the entirety of the season in the top 10 before that late swoon and Van Horn and the staff tinkered with the starting rotation, the bullpen and the batting order at various points all year. Yet when the chips were on the table, the Razorbacks delivered in postseason road environments and made it back to Omaha for the seventh time in 19 tries under Van Horn.

"We've had a lot of ups and downs throughout the year, and we just never gave up on ourselves, and coaches never gave up on us," draft-eligible sophomore Cayden Wallace said. "I would say it honestly ended unreal.

"We're very fortunate to make it this far and be three runs from making it to the championship. I'm just very thankful for this team, and we're very tough. This is how Coach Van Horn has his teams. They're very tough and all good and all talented."

The Arkansas program appears in fit shape to make Omaha a regular stop. The facilities are in place with Baum-Walker Stadium, the Hunt Center and the Fowler Center, all state-of-the art structures that beckon young baseball talent.

Van Horn began steering the conversation toward 2023 in his postgame on-field talk with the team.

"I also mentioned that there will be a lot of new faces in our program next year, and some of the guys that didn't play a lot this year are going to have to step it up," Van Horn said. "Always thinking about the future.

"But for the guys that won't be back that are graduating or are going to be drafted, obviously we wouldn't be here without them. They brought some pretty good leadership, that's a fact."





Arkansas players embrace after Thursday’s loss to Ole Miss at the College World Series, that ended the Razorbacks’ season. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





