Woman in PB claims $520,000 lottery prize

Kashema Marks of Pine Bluff won the biggest ever Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) prize of $520,000.

Marks claimed her prize Thursday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center, according to a news release.

She purchased the winning $1 Quick Pick Natural State Jackpot ticket on the Jackpocket lottery app for the June 18 drawing. The winning numbers for that night's drawing were 12, 21, 26, 29, and 34.

"I play the lottery daily, so I noticed the advertising about the jackpot hitting new records," Marks told lottery officials. "I bought around $45 worth of tickets that Saturday afternoon – half of them were Quick Picks, and I selected my own numbers for the rest."

Marks visited the lottery's website to check the winning numbers after the drawing was held Saturday night.

"This has to be a dream" was Marks' first thought when she saw the winning numbers. "Earlier this year, I wrote on a piece of paper that I was going to win the lottery after learning about manifestation from a friend. When I realized I wasn't dreaming, I started screaming and running down the street."

Marks first told her mother and sisters about her win. With her winnings, she plans to help her family, purchase a new car and house, and save the rest.

"My mom has literally told everyone in Pine Bluff about me winning the lottery, and it seems like my sisters have announced it to the rest of the world," she chuckled.