BENTONVILLE -- Carroll Electric Cooperative will be removing an overhead electric line Sunday morning on Interstate 49.

Weather permitting, crews will be present along Interstate 49 between Southeast Walton Boulevard/West Walnut Street and West New Hope Road to remove the line. The work will require a temporary slow rolling stop and will restrict northbound and southbound traffic between Exit 83 and Exit 85 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday morning.