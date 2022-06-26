4-star Florida athlete wraps up third visit to Hill

Arkansas target Robert Stafford made his third trip to Fayetteville this weekend for an official visit, and it felt like home.

“It went great. It’s home," Stafford said. "I’ve been here three times, so they’ve been recruiting me for a long time, so I’m just showing the love back."

Stafford, 5-11, 170 pounds, of Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie, first visited the Razorbacks for the 31-28 victory over Mississippi State in November and for a Jan. 29 prospect day.

In his previous two visits, his uncle, Tracy Biggs, a former Western Carolina running back, accompanied him. This weekend, his parents, along with his younger brother and uncle, made the trip.

The official visit helped him learn more about the school and Fayetteville.

“That you can have some fun,” he said, laughing, about what he discovered. “I thought it was just country, but it isn’t. There’s a lot of good stuff out here. Very chill. My type of environment."

Stafford has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Penn State, Mississippi State, Kentucky and other schools.

The Razorbacks have upped their chances with him after the latest trip.

“It took it up a lot, but their chances have been up,” Stafford said. “Like I told you, I’ve been here three times already. Obviously I’m interested.”

Stafford is friends with Razorbacks sophomore running back Raheim Sanders, who starred at Rockledge, Fla., which is about 20 miles from Melbourne.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Stafford a 4-star prospect. He recorded 42 receptions for 605 yards and 5 touchdowns, and had 19 tackles,1 tackle for loss, 5 pass breakups, 1 interception and 1 recovered fumble as a junior.

Arkansas initially recruited him as a receiver and is now after him as a cornerback with the option to play either.

“At first it was Coach (Kenny) Guiton because I was a receiver, and now it’s Coach (Dominique) Bowman because I switched to corner this year,” he said. “I know Coach (Sam) Pittman just wants me as a player now. He’ll let me play anything I want, so I know he wants me as a player.”

Having the option to play offense or defense is a big deal for Stafford.

“That’s real big. They’ll let me play any position I want to,” he said. "I know they really want me as a player, not just a certain position.”

Stafford has made official visits to Kentucky, Miami and Oregon and is looking to make his college decision in August.