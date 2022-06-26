4-star Deal learns more about Hogs during visit

Arkansas defensive tackle target Markis Deal was able to learn more about the Razorbacks during his 48-hour official visit to Fayetteville.

“I've been up here a couple of times, so the only aspect I didn't get was with the players,” Deal said. “Getting to hang out with the players and talk to them, they're on the same page as the coaches. They really feel the same family culture that I feel, so I really got all my questions answered and had a great time here.”

Deal, 6-6, 290 pounds, of Garland (Texas) Naaman Forest, visited the Razorbacks for the Missouri football game in November and for Arkansas’ first spring practice on March 13. He returned two days later for a six-hour visit.

The latest visit allowed him more time with Coach Sam Pittman and defensive line coach Deke Adams.

“They're just awesome people,” Deal said.

His player host was defensive lineman Taurean Carter. Hanging out with Carter and other players stood out.

"Probably hanging out with the teammates, the players,” he said. “Going out and being able to talk to them was really fun."

Carter spoke well of his experience in Fayetteville.

"All good things, really,” Deal said. “I talked to him for a while. He seems like great player. He just got hurt so I wish him a speedy recovery, but he's an awesome person.”

His father, Michael Deal, who is the defensive line coach at Naaman Forest, played on the defensive and offensive lines for UTEP from 1995-98 while his mother played volleyball and basketball for the Miners. His older brother, Devean Deal, is a defensive lineman at Tulane.

His mother has several family members in Northwest Arkansas with an aunt, Samantha Mosher, living in Bentonville and his grandmother, Joan Casazza, in Bella Vista.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 21 offensive tackle and No. 216 overall prospect in the nation in the 2023 class.

Deal has more than 30 scholarship offers from programs such as Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, Colorado and Michigan State.

The visit gave him an opportunity to learn more about the program's defensive scheme.

"Like how their defense works and stuff like that,” he said. “Where I'd be playing, the stunts they do and stuff. Coach Adams went in-depth in position meetings. I guess that's really the main thing I learned, what I would be doing."

In addition to Arkansas, he’s officially visited TCU and Southern Cal. He talked about where he stands in his recruitment.

"Narrow it down and then maybe a decision,” Deal said. “Maybe not. I've got two more visits I have to take in the fall."