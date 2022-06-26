4-star O-lineman has great time at Arkansas

Four-star offensive lineman Paris Patterson had a great experience during his official visit to Arkansas that wrapped up on Sunday.

"It actually went great for me, I had a great time out here in Fayetteville,” Patterson said. “It was a great experience, overall."

Patterson, 6-5, 341 pounds, of East St. Louis High School had offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Tennessee, LSU, Tulane, Miami (Ohio) and others before earning one from the Hogs after a strong showing during Arkansas’ lineman camp on Wednesday.

He immediately scheduled his visit for this weekend and was joined by his parents.

"The highlight was probably having a family competition during the pictures,” he said. “That was a good time for me."

He’s friends with Arkansas redshirt sophomore and St. Louis native Jalen St. John, who has told Patterson good things about the Hogs. Rivals rates him a 4-star recruit and the No. 10 interior lineman in the nation.

Patterson, who made an official visit to Iowa State last week, left Arkansas on high on the Hogs.

"It really put Arkansas high on my list," he said. "It was an overall great experience and I love it here."

He plans to announce his college commitment on July 4.







