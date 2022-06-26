Aborted effort

Paul Greenberg once carried on a public debate with a preacher from Pine Bluff about abortion and its effects on American society. In 1973, Paul said, he thought Roe v. Wade was a pretty sensible decision.

"What's more, it dealt with an essentially private subject--abortion--that was on the periphery of medical and legal issues, let alone social and political ones."

Abortion was just a medical speciality. And would remain rare.

Paul continued: "It seemed simple enough back then. Thanks to Roe v. Wade, those few Americans needing an abortion would no longer have to thread their way through a tangle of state laws, or fly to Sweden or somewhere. At last the decision would be safely left to the physician and patient, and that would be the end of the matter. No one else need be concerned. I pretty much expected my first editorial on Roe v. Wade to be my last on the subject.

"In short, you're looking at somebody who couldn't tell a slippery slope from a ukulele."

Years later, the preacher from Pine Bluff who warned Paul on the matter--we think you'll remember him; he goes by the name Mike Huckabee--asked Paul why he had changed his mind. Paul answered: A million and a half abortions every year.

You'll notice that abortion isn't on the periphery of medical, legal, social or political issues any longer. For many Americans, that's their one-issue vote. For or against. In 1973, when the United States Supreme Court decided to find the right to abortion in the Constitution, it might have thought it was settling the issue once and for all. And the country could move on.

Instead, that particular court took the matter away from the people to decide. And ruled from on high that the people should just get used to the new rules. But that ruling might have divided Americans even more. And a good portion of American society decided their consciences would not allow them to just get used to the ruling, thank you. Many found it intolerable that their own money, paid through taxes, was being used to perform abortions. Many religious, they had to sleep at night.

No matter what you might have seen on the television last week, as those protesters wept in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, the ruling overturning Roe is not the end of the world. It's not even the end of abortion. Here is an interesting comment from an American judge of some note. It has to do with the legal thought behind 1973's ruling:

Roe "halted a political process that was moving in a reform direction and thereby, I believe, prolonged divisiveness and deferred stable settlement of the issue."

The judge's name was Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As you may remember, she was a firm supporter of abortion, being a good liberal, but she had a legal mind, and thought legal thoughts. And just as the majority of the Supreme Court thought (and ruled) this past week, Roe forced upon the whole nation something that just isn't found in the Constitution.

So, authority to regulate abortion--or not--rests with the political branches, not the courts. Nancy Pelosi & Co. might tell you different, but this isn't some extreme legal position only found among nutcases. There is, and has been, real debate in legal circles about how the court got to Roe in 1973. And a majority of the current court ruled to overturn. And a significant portion of Americans agree.

So what happens now? For starters, the United States might not be the only nation among the western democracies that has legal abortion forced on it by judicial fiat rather than the voters.

We've said this much before: Americans love to argue. And many Americans love to argue about this subject. That's how many issues are decided over the years: by debate, consideration of the pros and cons, and a conservative look at how various laws affect We the People over time. That sort of action may take longer to work, but once it catches, it sticks.

What the court did in 1973 was bypass all that and force legalized abortion upon the states. Which gave rise to not just protest, but pique. The 50 labs of democracy weren't allowed to experiment.

Instead, the court found a new right and dubbed it the Law Of The Land. Funny, but history doesn't necessarily abide by judicial rulings. Which is why Dred Scott didn't put an end to the slavery debate. And Plessy vs. Ferguson did not end the debate about justifying discrimination based on race.

As far as the argument that this newest ruling will put same-sex marriage or even contraceptives on the table next--and Mr. Justice Clarence Thomas' comments in the papers suggesting such--let's say that we have seen nothing that shows that Americans have any appetite for another fight over same-sex marriage and the pill. Unlike abortion, those matters really are settled law. (When was the last time you saw a rally for People Against The Pill?)

The moral of the story, or at least the moral of the ruling, is that the 1973 decision not only went too far, it was based on something that was not in the Constitution. The Supreme Court of the United States can and should interpret the Constitution. But it cannot amend it.