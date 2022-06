Carolyn and William Lay Jr. of Rogers celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary June 19. The couple were married June 19, 1947. She is the former Carolyn Adair. He is retired from American Airlines.

Wanda and Jimmie Warren of Berryville celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday. The couple were married June 23, 1962. She is the former Wanda Hair. Both are retired.