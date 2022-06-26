Blake Robertson, the former president of Northwest Technical Institute and an instrumental founding member of the Latin Community Organization in Arkansas, has received 2021 the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award. FBI Little Rock Special Agent in Charge James A. Dawson cited Robertson’s work in the education of adult community members in Northwest Arkansas and his drive to help immigrants and reformed criminals get a certificate or degree as they further their education. The FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award was formally created in 1990 to honor individuals and organizations for their efforts in combating crime, terrorism, drugs, and violence. Every year, FBI field offices throughout the country select a community partner to receive the award.

Johnathan Reaves, news director for KASU 91.9 FM radio in Jonesboro, has been reelected to a two-year term as president of the board of directors of the Public Media Journalists Association, which provides training and resources to journalists at public media stations nationally. He was first appointed to the board as a small station representative, and then he was reelected in 2019. In August 2020, he was appointed president to fill a vacancy. He will serve through June 2024.

Alan B. Diekman of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has received the Urology Care Foundation’s Distinguished Mentor Award. The Urology Care Foundation is the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Diekman is a professor in the UAMS College of Medicine’s Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and the Department of Urology. The Distinguished Mentor Award was established in 2003 to recognize researchers and physician scientists who have an outstanding track record of fostering the next generation of research by continually providing an excellent training environment and guidance to early-career investigators.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements.

Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

