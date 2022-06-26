Arkansas Historic Preservation Program announces nearly $3M in grants to 41 recipients

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program has announced its fiscal 2023 County Courthouse Restoration and Historic Preservation Restoration Grants.

Between the two grant categories, a total of nearly $3 million will be awarded to 41 grant recipients, according to a news release.

The grants include everything from $9,999 to rehabilitate 225 feet of wrought iron fence at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Eureka Springs to $185,100 to replace sewer system piping at the Hot Spring County Courthouse in Malvern.

In existence since 1988, the County Courthouse Restoration Grant Program encourages and promotes the preservation and continued use of Arkansas's historic courthouses by providing financial assistance for repair and rehabilitation work, according to the release.

The program is funded by a grant to the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program by the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council using Arkansas Real Estate Transfer Tax funds. County Courthouse Restoration Grants are awarded annually. Since its inception, the program has provided $28 million in grants for rehabilitation work to 79 courthouses and annexes in 64 counties.

This year $2,227,946 in grant funding was awarded to 25 grant applicants. The courthouse grant recipients, proposed projects and award amounts are:

• Benton County, Bentonville, condition assessment and master plan, $18,500.

• Bradley County, Warren, clock tower, second floor and interior plaster repairs, $64,175.

• Calhoun County, Hampton, window repair/painting and roof repair, $120,500.

• Carroll County, Berryville, windows/doors/mortar/tuckpointing repair, ADA access and electrical, $54,145.

• Cleveland County, Rison, masonry wall restoration, $76,830.

• Craighead County, Jonesboro, partial roof replacement, $93,000.

• Crawford County, Van Buren, remove and replace deteriorated wood windows, $114,000.

• Dallas County, Fordyce, repair cornice/coping/paint and replace shingle roofing, $92,500.

• Garland County, Hot Springs, replace lower terra cotta units and supports, and repair plaster, $125,182.

• Greene County, Paragould, replace roof, $104,966.

• Hot Spring County, Malvern, replace sewer system piping, $185,100.

• Izard County, Melbourne, exterior access ladder to the roof, $20,000.

• Jackson County, Newport, restoration of south-side windows, $44,340.

• Johnson County, Clarksville, renovation of basement bathrooms/ADA accessibility, $155,429.

• Miller County, Texarkana, masonry restoration, $182,184.

• Monroe County, Clarendon, restore window/transom units, paint/seal windows and scrape/paint lintels, $40,756.

• Montgomery County, Mount Ida, restore exterior envelope and add attic insulation, $33,658.

• Ouachita County, Camden, limestone entrance/clock repair and masonry cleaning/restoration, $62,175.

• Phillips County, Helena-West Helena, replace and modify heating portion of central heating, ventilation and air conditioning plant, $209,755.

• Prairie County, Des Arc, new membrane roof/flashing and clock-tower roof, hatch and weather vane, $59,653.

• Scott County, Waldron, preservation plan, $20,000.

• Union County, El Dorado, column in antis bearing shelf cleaning/tuckpointing and atrium roof replacement, $147,200.

• Washington County, Fayetteville, restoration/replacement of entrance doors and window replacement, $95,000.

• Woodruff County, Augusta, clean and repair gutters, remove, install and paint plaster, $41,398.

• Yell County, Dardanelle, structural steel column and window repair, $67,500.

The Historic Preservation and Restoration Grant Program encourages and promotes preservation of Arkansas's historic resources by providing financial assistance for restoration of historic properties. The program is funded by proceeds from the Arkansas Real Estate Transfer Tax. The program has provided $12 million through grants to 277 properties since its inception in 1996.

This year $755,662 in grant funding was awarded to 16 applicants. The Historic Preservation and Restoration Grant recipients, proposed projects and award amounts are:

• Carroll County, Eureka Springs, Carnegie Public Library, new copper flashing at built-in gutter and limestone joints, $92,203.

• Carroll County, Eureka Springs, Eureka Springs Cemetery Commission, International Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery, rehabilitate 225 feet of wrought iron fence, $9,999.

• Cross County, Wynne, Wynne Downtown Revitalization, Women's Progressive Club, concrete steps, doors, windows and roof repair, $25,137.

• Drew County, Jerome, Drew County Historical Society and Museum, Jerome School, roof, masonry wall and window repair, paint doors and windows, install three doors, $44,316.

• Garland County, Hot Springs, People Helping Others Excel By Example, John Lee Webb House, brick masonry tuckpointing, $27,479.

• Garland County, Hot Springs, Visitor's Chapel A.M.E., masonry tuckpointing, $81,666.

• Logan County, Paris, Paris First United Methodist Church, Methodist Episcopal Church, north stairwell restoration, $25,786.

• Phillips County, Helena, Helena Museum of Phillips County, preservation/restoration of windows in Library Hall, $32,000.

• Pope County, Russellville, city of Russellville, Latimore Tourist Home, moving to a new location, $34,667.

• Prairie County, Des Arc, city of Des Arc, Legion Hut Des Arc, remove overhang, replace roof and logs, and repoint chimney/foundation piers, $29,966.

• Prairie County, Des Arc, Des Arc Public Schools, Des Arc High School Home Economics building, masonry, restore window and south door, repair exterior wood and provide ADA access, $93,793.

• Prairie County, Hazen, Prairie County Historical Center, Inc., Kocourek & Son Hardware, repoint masonry on west elevation, restore one double-hung window, $30,934.

• Pulaski County, Little Rock, Junior League of Little Rock, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) Elks Club, replace scupper, test north wall and repair interior walls, $85,291.

• Union County, El Dorado, city of El Dorado, Goodwin Field Administration Building, building envelope stabilization, $84,320.

• Union County, El Dorado, South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, John Newton House, ADA accessible restroom, roof repair, wall/floor gap, handrail and siding repair, $45,267.

• Washington County, Winslow, Ozark Folkways, Muxen Building, vapor barrier in crawlspace, roof/window damage and rainwater infiltration repair, $12,838.