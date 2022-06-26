Arkansas softball gets Duke transfer

The University of Arkansas softball team has added Duke transfer Kristina Foreman to its roster, Coach Courtney Deifel announced Saturday.

Foreman made 165 starts over four seasons for the Blue Devils, primarily at second base. She will have one year of eligibility remaining for the Razorbacks, who are coming off a program-best 48 wins as well as winning the SEC regular-season and tournament titles.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Kristina," Deifel said. "She is a proven competitor that has performed and produced at an elite level through her time at Duke. She brings a great deal of experience and power to our already dynamic lineup. On top of that, she is an incredibly impressive student and leader, and there is no doubt she will make an immediate impact on our program."

Foreman led Duke to a second-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference and an NCAA super regional appearance this season. She started 48 games, earning second-team All-ACC honors and All-Southeast Region second-team honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

She led the Blue Devils in batting average (.398), OPS (1.267), RBI (56), slugging percentage (.797) while ranking second on the team in hits (51), home runs (15), runs scored (41) and total bases (102) in 2022. Foreman was near the top of the league in several statistical categories. She ranked second in RBI, third in batting average, home runs, and slugging percentage and fourth in OPS.

Foreman broke Duke's single season RBI record this season with 56. She became the first Blue Devil to be named to two consecutive ACC All-Tournament teams.

Arkansas has had good luck with transfers recently as outfielder KB Sides and pitcher Chenise Delce both earned All American honors for the Razorbacks this season.

Sides, who came from Alabama as a grad transfer, claimed SEC Player of the Year honors as well as first-team NFCA All American honors. Sides led the SEC during conference play in hits (34) and runs scored (27) while ranking second in batting average (.453), on-base percentage (.543), total bases (64) and third in slugging percentage (.853).

She capped the season by setting a program single-season record in runs with 67 and the second-most stolen bases with 28. Sides' .389 batting average is the second-highest ever at Arkansas.

Delce transferred from Tulsa before this season and has another season of eligibility left. She was named the SEC Pitcher of the Year and MVP of the SEC Tournament. The right-hander led Arkansas with a 2.12 ERA, 188 strikeouts, 14 complete games and 8 shutouts. She finished 19-3 in a team-high 1512/3 innings pitched.