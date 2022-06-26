Assisting others a part helps out team bonding

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fridays in the summer for members of the University of Arkansas men's basketball team mean spending time with each other away from the court.

It's a process designed to help the players and coaches get to know each other better in a more relaxed setting than the practice gym or weight room.

After all of the Razorbacks arrived on campus, the first two Fridays included golf and boxing fitness training.

The third Friday was about community service.

Arkansas' players and coaching staff and support staff members were at New Beginnings -- a self-managed housing community in Fayetteville for those in need of temporary shelter -- to assist with general maintenance of the grounds and gardening.

Instead of basketballs, the Razorbacks worked with shovels.

Not quite the same as hitting golf balls or putting on boxing gloves, but the players had fun working together.

"When we told them what we were doing, there was no apprehension," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said of the players' reaction to working at New Beginnings. "It was two feet in.

"For them, it's a commitment, too, because it's a Friday at 5 o'clock and they're out there not starting their weekend, but giving back to the community."

Barry Dunning is among six freshmen for the Razorbacks. His mother, Helen, owns a cleaning business in Mobile, Ala., and he grew up helping her at work.

So making sure things look good -- whether inside or outside -- comes naturally to Dunning.

"My mom taught me how to keep the household clean," Dunning said. "Keeping things clean creates a good environment and makes you feel good as well."

Dunning's roommates are three other freshmen -- Derrian Ford, Joseph Pinion and Jordan Walsh.

"We keep each other accountable," Dunning said. "We make sure we take out the trash and wash the dishes and everything's kept nice."

Dunning also said the Razorbacks enjoyed their work Friday.

"We love to be out in the community volunteering and giving back," he said. "We never take the things we have for granted.

"This team and coaching staff are full of good-hearted people and we enjoy this. We'll help out in the community any way we can any day."

Danyelle Musselman, Eric's wife, is a board member for New Beginnings, which opened on Sept. 20, 2021.

"Eric's favorite word is teamwork, and so I feel like this adds another layer to that," Danyelle Musselman said of Friday's activity. "I just think it's so important to get out of your bubble and go and really dive into the community and see what's going on.

"I want people in Northwest Arkansas to know this is here, and if they feel inclined to help, to do so."

Along with Dunning, Ford, Pinion and Walsh, the Razorbacks' other freshmen are Anthony Black and Nick Smith.

Transfer additions are Trevon Brazile (Missouri), Ricky Council (Wichita State), Jalen Graham (Arizona State) and twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell (Rhode Island).

Returning scholarship players are Davonte Davis and Kamani Johnson. Walk-ons Lawson Blake and Cade Arbogast also back.

"It helps bring us together," Smith said of the players working at New Beginnings. "This is a good thing for the team, and definitely a good thing for the community for sure."

Eric and Danyelle Musselman have hosted the players at their home several times this summer.

"When we're at our house, it's fun and we keep it light," Danyelle Musselman said of her husband not doing any coaching at home. "It really is like a family dinner."

Last week, Council and Davis said the players are jelling quickly.

"It's crazy how we're all bonding together coming from different backgrounds, different areas," Dunning said. "But we all have the same passion for basketball and the same goals to help the team win."

Musselman said he and his wife -- a former broadcaster with ESPN, Fox and the NFL Network -- want to be part of the community.

"Certainly with Danyelle, she does a great job of leading by example," Eric Musselman said. "Like the five working days out of the week, I feel like my wife works. Because she's got her hands in so many different things."

Eric Musselman said Friday's work at New Beginnings provided some good life lessons for the Razorbacks.

"Some guys might have really grown up in challenging situations, but maybe some haven't, and you can see the different challenges that people have," Musselman said. "When they finish the day, they're probably going to be surprised by how tough certain circumstances can be for people.

"We'll talk about this on Monday. We'll have different guys get up and say what did it mean to you? What did you learn? What did you feel in your heart?"