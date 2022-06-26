Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Alvin Floyd Jr., 16919 Northfork Drive, June 20, Chapter 7.
ARKANSAS CITY Rachael Denise Wilson, P.O. Box 462, June 21, Chapter 13.
ASHDOWN Aubrey C. Hackleman, 571 North Park, June 16, Chapter 13.
Aubrey C. Hackleman, 571 North Park, June 16, Chapter 13.
Margaret Lavonne Hackleman, 571 North Park, June 16, Chapter 13.
BATESVILLE Daniel James Gates, 336 W. Wycough St., June 16, Chapter 7.
Kora Faye Gates, 336 W Wycough St., June 16, Chapter 7.
Jonathan Daniel Tubbs, 30 Delta St., June 17, Chapter 13.
BELLA VISTA Donna Ann Kinnaird, 15 Hatcher Drive, June 17, Chapter 13.
Donna Ann Kinnaird, 15 Hatcher Drive, June 17, Chapter 13.
Adriana A Mullins, 53 Kensington Drive, June 20, Chapter 13.
BENTON Douglas W. Cox, 200 Merrill Drive, June 22, Chapter 13.
Diana L. Cox, 200 Merrill Drive, June 22, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Matishia Natrice, 4101 SW Chase Circle, June 20, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Robert Charles Washington, 1206 Chickasawba St., June 17, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Vickie L. Darter, 502 Pinnacle, June 20, Chapter 13.
BUCKNER Cecelia Minton, 330 N. Olive St., June 17, Chapter 13.
CABOT Keith Graham, 5 Bud Ford Court, June 16, Chapter 7.
Hannah Searcy, 1610 Lil Larry Drive, June 17, Chapter 7.
Trina Hiett, 103 Rodney Guthrie Drive, June 21, Chapter 7.
CARAWAY Larry K. Barrett, P.O. Box 177, June 22, Chapter 13.
Jamie E. Barrett, P.O. Box 177, June 22, Chapter 13.
CENTERTON Rachel Leah Fitchue, 1009 Oakwood Lane, June 20, Chapter 7.
EL DORADO Melissa Fay Hodges, 4600 Chapel Hill Drive, June 16, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Jessica Powers, 232 S. Slopeside Drive, June 17, Chapter 13.
FORDYCE Bobby Leon Lisemby, 114 Ark. 273, June 20, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Tanya Lynn Duzan, 1409 S. 16th Str., June 16, Chapter 13.
GREENWOOD James B. Branch, 169 Spruce St., June 17, Chapter 13.
Rena L Branch, 169 Spruce St., June 17, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Kendra Easley, 151 Glencairn Drive, June 16, Chapter 7.
David Newton Hulsey, 173 Barbary Road, June 16, Chapter 7.
Lisa Montgomery, 315 Morohew Road, June 21, Chapter 7.
Peggy Woodall, 225 Southpark Place, June 22, Chapter 7.
Shaun F. Wright, 160 Monarch Lane, June 20, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Natalie E. Amerine, 713 Lehman Drive, June 17, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Mike E. DeWitt, 178 CR 777, June 17, Chapter 13.
Kristie L. DeWitt, 178 CR 777, June 17, Chapter 13.
Sharon Kay Wright, 5406 Wilkinson, June 17, Chapter 13.
Anita G Chapman, 101 Holmes Road, No. 12, June 17, Chapter 7.
Henry Wesley Barnes, 1818 Kendel St., June 21, Chapter 7.
KENSETT Aaron Johnson, 806 Morris St., June 21, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Jessica Nall, 13500 Chenal Pkwy. No. 3112, June 16, Chapter 7.
Chree McTyer, 414 Franklin Road, June 16, Chapter 7.
Barbara Robinson, 8 Par Circle, Apt. 8, June 16, Chapter 7.
Regina L. Harris-Wright, 10 Wimbledon Green Circle, Apt. 1011, June 16, Chapter 7.
Derryall C. Summons Sr., 918 Jefferson St., June 16, Chapter 13.
Timothy R. Carr, 2014 Lewis St., June 17, Chapter 7.
James Keith Black, 123 Wints Drive, June 17, Chapter 7.
Alecia Renell Allen, 1501 Commerce, June 17, Chapter 13.
Jared Dewayne Boyette, 7609 Vesta Drive, June 17, Chapter 13.
Breanna Nichole Boyette, 7609 Vesta Drive, June 17, Chapter 13.
Orlando Jones, 5325 Southboro Court, June 21, Chapter 13.
Harold Gilcrease, 5306 Southboro Court, Apt. B, June 21, Chapter 13.
Paige E. Hess, 816 North St. No. 33, June 21, Chapter 13.
Keshia Anderson, 1722 S. Summit, June 21, Chapter 13.
Dynasty S. Lunon, 9305 Vanderbilt Drive, June 21, Chapter 13.
Uneshia Bush, 5601 Windamere Drive, June 21, Chapter 7.
Tracy J. Spears, 17806 Peacock Lane, June 21, Chapter 13.
Alexandria Phillips, 4325 Arehart Drive, June 21, Chapter 13.
Operation Impact Community Development Center, Inc., 5705 W. 65th St., June 22, Chapter 11.
Maryanne Schulz, 3604 W. 12th St., Apt. F207, June 22, Chapter 7.
Brenda Allen, 6101 Queensboro Drive, Apt. A, June 22, Chapter 7.
Lance Adam Jolley, P.O. Box 30386, June 22, Chapter 13.
LONDON Dennis McKinney, 266 CR 1709, June 21, Chapter 13.
Christine McKinney, 266 CR 1709, June 21, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Percy G. Sanders Jr., 1108 Francis Lane, June 21, Chapter 13.
Calvin L. Collins, 773 Francis Lane, June 22, Chapter 13.
Linda K. Collins, 773 Francis Lane, June 22, Chapter 13.
Brandi Annette Ward, 31096 U.S. 67, June 22, Chapter 7.
MANSFIELD Damon Floyd Ball, 400 S. Main, Apt. A, June 17, Chapter 7.
MARION Brenda G. Stewart, 561 Par Drive, No. 10, June 17, Chapter 7.
Maureen R. Hayes, 31 Windsor Road, June 18, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Erica N. Taylor, 118 Detonti Drive, June 20, Chapter 13.
Gena L. Bias, 4 Oak Forest Place, June 20, Chapter 7.
Damon Luke Baxter, 9801 Short Marche Road, June 22, Chapter 13.
Katrina Marie Baxter, 9801 Short Marche Road, June 22, Chapter 13.
MAYFLOWER Joshua C. Edmond, 159 Easterwood Point Road, June 22, Chapter 13.
MCGEHEE Girlie Balhin, 915 S. Railroad, June 21, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK DaMonica D Brown, 1016 N. E St., June 17, Chapter 7.
Tory R. Smith, 1700 Van St., June 20, Chapter 13.
Lisa Smith, 1824 W. 18th St., June 21, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Randy Arnold, P.O. Box 1113, June 17, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Jacara Leshea Lee, 3103 Daffodil St., June 17, Chapter 13.
PRAIRIE GROVE Cherokee Lynn Moppin, 16856 Ditmars Road, June 17, Chapter 13.
PRATTSVILLE Wayne Mack Hughes, 109 Grant 48, June 20, Chapter 13.
Bridgett Elizabeth Hughes, 109 Grant 48, June 20, Chapter 13.
REDFIELD Lasonya S. Martin, 428 Sunshine Lane, June 17, Chapter 7.
ROSE BUD Joseph C. Baird, 301 Poole Drive, June 22, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Stephanie Lynn Clemons, 601 N. Sowell St., June 16, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Todd A. Leonard, 2641 River Eagle Court, June 17, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Mark Edward Milford, 408 Fairway Circle Unit D, June 17, Chapter 13.
Andrea Rene Culwell, 272 Joy Carol Loop, June 22, Chapter 13.
WARREN Barbara LaJoyce Cooper, 615 E. Cedar St., June 17, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Jessie L. Mills, 6301 Sheridan Road, June 17, Chapter 13.