Business people

BANKING

Steve Green of Norwalk, Conn., has been named senior vice president at Crews & Associates.

MEDICAL

Mina Nguyen-Driver, Psy.D., has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as a pediatric psychologist at the Schmieding Developmental Center in Springdale and as a professor in the College of Medicine Department of Pediatrics.

TECHNOLOGY

Mainstream Technologies has hired Gary Leonhardt as a software developer.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

