Today

First Missionary honors pastor, wife

First Missionary Baptist Church, 4500 Faucett Road, will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. and Mrs. Charles S. Boyd Sr., at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James C. Boyd, pastor of Unity Missionary Baptist Church of Chicago, Ill. The pastor's wife, Elfreda Boyd, will be honored during the first lady's event at 10 a.m. Saturday.

New Community sets Women's Day

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual Women's Day on Sunday and the community is invited to attend. At 11 a.m. the speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady at New Community. At 3 p.m. the guest speaker will be Cleo Cooper of Mt. Gale Baptist Church of Conway.

St. Andrew MBC honors member

St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church, 5810 W. Malcomb St., will honor Ruthie Phillips at 11 a.m. Sunday. Phillips will be celebrating a birthday and will be recognized for her faithful service as the church clerk and a long standing member.

Beginning Today

First Trinity holds revival

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 Catalpa St., will conduct summer revival at 9 a.m. Sunday and 6:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The guest evangelist is Supervisor Romanetha Stallworth from Louisville, Ky., who has traveled the United States and abroad sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Monday, June 27

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. June 27 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The guest speaker will be Sarah Reap, assistant superintendent at the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism. Reap will discuss Cane Creek State Park in Lincoln County and the frogs that are kept at the Park, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.

VA highlights self-screen for PTSD

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) is encouraging veterans, service members and civilians who are trauma survivors to take a 50-second self-screen at https://www.ptsd.va.gov/screen/ on June 27, PTSD Screening Day for posttraumatic stress disorder. The five-question screen can be answered alone, with a friend, family member or health care provider, according to a news release. Veterans can call the Mental Health Clinic at (501) 257-3131 for more information on PTSD screening, programs and available treatments. Details: https://www.ptsd.va.gov/ or the National Center for PTSD.

Neighborhood Watch groups meet

The Pine Bluff Police Department announced the Neighborhood Watch meetings have resumed and residents are urged to attend. The East Harding group meets June 27 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org or Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. at lfranklin@pbpd.org.

Beginning Monday, June 27

ASC plans Art Pro Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: Art Pro -- Campers will have lessons in various mediums while exploring themes of "Space and Time." The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon, June 27-July 1. Open to ages 12-17, it is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members, $120 for nonmembers.

Vocal Performance Camp set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Vocal Performance Camp -- Students will learn new and improved vocal techniques, work on individual and group songs, perfect their performance skills, and learn how to be overall better vocalists. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1, with a final performance at 6 p.m. July 1. It is open to ages 12-20 and limited to 20 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Tuesday, June 28

Civic panel to meet

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet at noon June 28 by conference call. To join the conference call, interested participants should call the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email bdavis@pinebluff.com or tlrash@pinebluff.com. The staff will email the information needed to join the call, according to a news release.

Wednesday, June 29

First Trinity plans giveaway

The CityServe Gift Ministry at First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 Catalpa St., will give away household goods and other items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Items will include lawn equipment, home decor, personal hygiene products, covid-19 supplies and other miscellaneous goods. The merchandise will be given to the general public on a first come-first served basis, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Friday, July 1

Platinum Hitz to play at ASC

Patrons are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas for Live@5 featuring music by Pine Bluff's Platinum Hitz from 5-7 p.m. July 1. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers and will be held at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater, 701 S. Main St. The event is open to patrons 21 or older and complimentary wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided. "This multi-instrumental and vocal performing group will have audiences dancing to R&B, jazz, and more," according to the news release. ASC hosts live jazz, blues, and rock & roll at 5 p.m. the first Friday of each month during the Live@5 concert series, sponsored by MK Distributors.

MLK Commission plans unity event at Monticello

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission invites the public to attend the 2022 Monticello "Unity in the Community Festival," at noon July 1 at McCloy Park at Monticello. The event will be free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, according to a news release. Highlights will include R&B singer Eddie Levert, concerts by Steven Russell, former lead singer of TROOP, and Doug E Fresh, pioneering hip-hop artist. The festival will include free food at designated food vendors, a community vendor showcase, live entertainment, a kids' zone, and a homebuyers' workshop.

Registration set for theatre camp

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will host SMARTS Summer Theatre Camp from 8 a.m. to noon July 25-28 at the fine arts building at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The camp is for kindergarten through eighth-graders. The deadline to register is July 1. Students will strengthen their acting, dance, art, and musical skills while learning excerpts from Aladdin and the Lion King, according to a news release. Registration is $100. There will also be a live performance and cast party. The deadline to register is July 1. To register or for details, visit www.searkconcert.org.

Beginning Friday, July 1

ASC to host Small Works

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the 35th annual "Small Works on Paper" exhibition, July 1-Aug. 24. The 2022 exhibition features artwork from 28 artists from across the state with 39 pieces on display. ASC volunteer Crystal Jennings of Rison and Pine Bluff native and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate Rashawn Penister are among featured artists, according to a news release.

Saturday, July 2

Farmer's Market open

The Farmer's Market at Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, will be open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

Beginning Saturday, July 2

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include July 2 -- D.K. Harrell; Aug. 6 -- La La Craig & Element 88; Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.