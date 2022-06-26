ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: CALS hosts author Rhona Weaver for reading/signing





Novel reading

Novel reading

Author Rhona Weaver, under the auspices of the Central Arkansas Library System, will read from and sign copies of her novel "A Sacred Duty," 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Adolphine Fletcher Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock. It's the sequel to her debut "clean crime" novel, "A Noble Calling," following Win Tyler, a rookie FBI special agent stationed in Yellowstone National Park. A third book in the series is in progress.

WordsWorth Books will supply copies of both books to buy; reserve copies via wordsworthbookstore.com or by calling (501) 663-9198. For more information about the event, call (501) 228-0129 or email fdelgado@cals.org.

Weaver is a retired swamp and farmland appraiser who had a 35-year career in agricultural real estate and founded a program for at-risk children in Arkansas. She is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, a Sunday School teacher and an avid gardener.

Pride panel

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, will host a pride-month panel discussion featuring Rev. Frederick A. Davie, senior strategic adviser to the president at Union Theological Seminary; Father James Martin, Jesuit priest, editor-at-large of America: The Jesuit Review of Faith & Culture, and consultor to the Vatican's Dicastery for Communication; and Sarah Wilke, director of global relations for the Institute for Discipleship. They'll discuss their faith communities' responses to questions surrounding human sexuality. Frank Lockwood, Religion editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will moderate. Admission is free. Register at tinyurl.com/354xj7jz.

It's part of the Clinton Center's Frank & Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series. Sponsors also include the Clinton Foundation, the Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas and AT&T.



