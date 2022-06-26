Carin Schoppmeyer: Literacy Council lauds champions

The Ozark Literacy Council lauded John L Colbert as its 2022 Champion of Literacy at the Champions of Literacy benefit June 8 at Fayetteville Public Library.

"Dr. Colbert, superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools, was selected for his advocacy for our community, and his leadership in the Fayetteville Public Schools over many decades of service. We value his support for students with diverse backgrounds. His focus on educating all students and creating an equitable learning environment embodies the ideals of our work," organizers say.

In order to fulfill their mission of offering "free literacy programs and resources in Northwest Arkansas in order to build a welcoming, inclusive and empowered community," Ozark Literacy Council offers free tutoring, available in small groups, with two to four students of the same level, or one on one. Classes are offered for beginning, intermediate and advanced English learners.

Literacy offerings are not limited to just reading fundamentals but also include classes for health, civic, financial and workforce literacy.

According to the council's 2021 annual report: "Over the past three years, the nonprofit organization has served more than 600 students from more than 50 countries, including Mexico, China, Venezuela, Brazil, El Salvador, Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Colombia and the United States of America."

All classes are free to students.

"Our students are very diverse in language and ethnicity as well as education," the report goes on. "Almost half of our students (46%) have a post-secondary (college or professional) degree while over a quarter (27%) have at least a secondary (high school or GED) degree. A quarter of our students (25%) do not have a secondary (high school or equivalent) degree."

All students are adults. A third of the students (34%) are in their 30s while a quarter are over 50 (25%). Almost a fourth of students are in their 40s (23%). Teen and twenty-something students make up the final 18% of students.

Among those gathered to help laud Colbert and other champions of literacy were Jacob Arnold, Patti Sullivan, Christine Cook, Samantha and Adam Arroyos, Lulu Tello, Angela and Naccaman Williams, Mary Jane and Roger Bryles, Tanya and Seth Mims, Tamara Walker, Tina Gilbert, Ramona Collins, Ashlei Washington, Dominique Mull, Cora Davis, Cynthia Nance, Celia Thompkins, Mandy Macke, Karolyn and Don Farrell and Liz Esch.

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

David Collins (from left), Adam and Samantha Arroyos and Naccaman Williams visit at Champions Literacy. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Tina Gilbert (from left), Ramona Collins, Ashlei Washington, Dominique Mull, Cora Davis, Cynthia Nance and Celia Thompkins gather at Ozark Literacy Council's Champions of Literacy benefit June 8. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Tanya Mims (left) and Tamara Walker of First National Bank help support the Ozark Literacy Council on June 8. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Tanya Mims (left) and Tamara Walker of First National Bank help support the Ozark Literacy Council on June 8. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Michelle Hayward (left) and Faye Jones enjoy Champions of Literacy. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Lisa Ott (from left), Karolyn and Don Farrell, Liz Esch and Christine Cook gather at Champions of Literacy. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Mary Jane and Roger Bryles, OLC board member, attend Champions of Literacy. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Cynthia Nance (left) and Dina Wood visit at Champions of Literacy. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

