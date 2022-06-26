Celebratory situation





A year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday, Juneteeth events were poppin' out all over the Natural State.

Little Rock's Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, which had already hosted Juneteenth celebrations for years, leveled up with multiple activities June 18 -- the day before the actual holiday -- under its "Juneteenth in da Rock" banner.

The day began with a museum-sponsored Juneteenth 5K Walk/Run and continued with a street festival outside the center as well as activities and exhibits inside. Food trucks and children's entertainment were interspersed with vendors offering everything from clothing, jewelry, body products and healthful tea to information, education and knowledge.

At The Hall nearby, the museum set up its Education Station with a Juneteenth focus. Later that day, attendees enjoyed the sounds of rapper MC Lyte and gospel artist Evvie McKinney, along with a number of local artists.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 -- June 19 -- that Union soldiers, led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas, to deliver the news of freedom to the slaves there, according to Juneteenth.com.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Juneteenth in da Rock







