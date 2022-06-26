Club news: Democrats, SUV, Civil War buffs meet

Democrats

The Benton County Democrats will meet at noon June 27 at Golden Corral, 2605 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive in Rogers. Social time and lunch will begin at 11 a.m.

The featured speaker will be State Sen. Greg Leding, District 4, who will be discussing the Roe v. Wade situation and how it impacts Arkansas. There will also be a discussion of general topics.

For those wishing to attend online, the noon meeting will be available on Zoom.

Information: bcdems.org.

SUV

The McPherson Camp, Sons Of Union Veterans Of the Civil War, will meet at 7 p.m. June 28 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. The group will gather for dinner and socializing at 6 p.m.. The SUV is a patriotic fraternal organization of male descendants of United States soldiers, sailors, Marines and government officials who served from 1861-65 during the Civil War.

Associate memberships are also available for those interested. All are invited.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. July 7 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The program will be presented by William de Marigny Hyland and will cover the life and experiences of his ancestor, Bernard de Marigny, in New Orleans and Louisiana over the course of his lifetime (1785-1863).

De Marigny was a prominent person, both politically and economically, in the story of the development of New Orleans and Louisiana. His lifetime began with the Louisiana Territory (which included Arkansas) as a Spanish possession. He would witness the creation of the United States, the Louisiana Purchase, Louisiana statehood, both the War of 1812 and Civil War battles of New Orleans, and the succession of Louisiana and the creation of the Confederacy. He played a key role in the development of New Orleans into the economic powerhouse that it would be at the outbreak of the Civil War in 1861.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email dkp55@ymail.com.

Christian Women

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will hold a brunch at 9 a.m. July 13 at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The special feature will be given by Susan Hacker on "one-of-a-kind design jewelry," and the speaker will be Desiree Smedley on "Desiree's Choices."

Brunch is $10, and reservations or cancellations are required by noon July 8.

Also, the monthly Prayer Connection will meet at 9 a.m. July 6 at 26 Drummore Drive in Bella Vista.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email golfbrat2@yahoo.com.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door).

CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination.

No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing.

For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at (479) 876-7204 or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Honor Guard

The Bella Vista Honor Guard is looking for volunteers due to the increase in requests for appearances at special events.

The Honor Guard provides military honors at funerals occurring within Northwest Arkansas. A veteran's sendoff demonstrates a nation's gratitude for the veteran's valor and service. Local funeral home directors can be called to initiate a request for military funeral honors for a deceased veteran. Proof of military service will be required in the form of a DD-214 or Statement of Service.

Additional volunteers mean the Honor Guard will be able to honor more requests.

Information: vetwallofhonor.org.

Photo submitted he Ozark creative Artists members enjoyed a lesson on Ink Art from Artist James Rather of "Rather Unique Art" on Saturday June 11th at The Forrest Hills Baptist Church in Bella Vista. Pictured above from left to right displaying their masterpieces are, Becky Tomlinson, Abby Jones, instructor James Rather, and Betty Blakeley.

