Coach’s swan song outing results in victory for East





CONWAY -- Scott Bowlin has done more than enough winning in four decades of coaching, including two state titles at Greene County Tech in 2007 and 2009.

It was fitting, then, that in his final game on a sideline, Bowlin got one last victory.

Serving as an assistant to Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift, Bowlin and the East rolled to a comfortable 87-75 win in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star boys basketball game at the University of Central Arkansas' Farris Center.

Game MVP Jesse Washington of Jonesboro dominated the action, scoring 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting with four three-pointers.

"You never know what the first reaction is going to be after you make some type of announcement like [retiring]," Bowlin said. "I've been in this long enough now that I've got guys texting me and sending me emails. ... The winning, that was something that at one time was pretty important -- which it always is -- but now it's about the experiences I've had throughout my 40 years."

Little Rock Parkview's Cameron Wallace, playing on his soon-to-be home court at UCA, got Bowlin on his way to one last win early with seven points in the first of the five periods. Wallace ended with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 5 rebounds.

Washington -- who's headed to Arkansas State University Mid-South in West Memphis next season -- then made two three-pointers in the second period as the East All-Stars pushed their lead to 27-18.

"I've been working on my ball-handling, my IQ, playing off the dribble every day," Washington said. "I'm pretty sure I'm going to play college basketball as a point guard, so I've got to get myself ready as that."

There was some mild trepidation for Swift knowing that his former player hadn't played a competitive game since the state final in March. But after a Saturday morning practice, Swift saw his East squad "shake the rust off" and it certainly showed.

Although the West outscored the East 36-33 in the final two periods, it never cut the deficit to single digits, only getting as close as 78-67 with just more than three minutes to play.

Rogers Heritage's Micah Hill scored eight of his team-best 18 points in the fifth period and Elkins' Aidan Underdown took Most Outstanding Player honors for the West as he logged 14 points and eight rebounds.

There was also an honor for Swift as he was given the Lowell Manning Award for most outstanding boys coach in any sport statewide.

"That was cool," Swift said of the award, noting that Manning is originally from Jonesboro. "The fact that it's voted on by your peers makes you feel good."

Swift can claim a leg up on Bowlin, having won seven state titles. But he still lacks experience, having only coached for 28 years versus Bowlin's 40.

On his way out, Bowlin left some advice for anyone who might last as long as him.

"As you get older, you stop worrying about you or thinking about your legacy," he said. "I hope that most people can say that I treated them fairly and did what was best for the program.

"Create friendships that will last forever, just enjoy what you're doing and quit worrying about the stuff you can't control."









