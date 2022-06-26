Local earns Lincoln honor

Kyvin Carroll of Pine Bluff was recently named to the Dean's List of Lincoln University at Jefferson City, Mo., for the spring 2022 semester.

The Dean's List comprises full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum term grade point average of 3.00, excluding grades in courses that don't carry credit toward graduation, according to a news release.

Historic program grants awarded

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP) announced its fiscal year 2023 County Courthouse Restoration and Historic Preservation Restoration Grants. A total of nearly $3 million will be awarded to 41 grant recipients, including several Southeast Arkansas projects, according to a news release.

Area Courthouse Restoration grant recipients, proposed projects and award amounts include:

Bradley County, Warren, clock tower, second floor and interior plaster repairs, $64,175;

Cleveland County, Rison, masonry wall restoration, $76,830;

Dallas County, Fordyce, repair cornice/coping/paint and replace shingle roofing, $92,500.

Locally, the Historic Preservation and Restoration Grant recipients, proposed projects and award amounts include:

Drew County, Jerome, Drew County Historical Society and Museum, Jerome School, roof, masonry wall and window repair, paint doors and windows, install three doors, $44,316.

For details or to learn more about the application process for AHPP-awarded grants, visit http://www.arkansashistoricpreservation.com.