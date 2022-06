The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County Clerks' offices June 14-20.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

20-97. Austin Breeden v. Andrea Breeden

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

20-267. James Ward v. Kassondra Ward

21-186. Pam Rhodes v. Chris Rhodes

21-321. Kallie Cooper v. Travis Cooper

22-142. Alysha George v. Timothy George

22-147. Sabrina Leann Hubbard v. Wayne Thomas McNeil Hubbard

22-148. Lisa Plant v. Leonard Plant