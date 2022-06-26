Engagements





Dr. Kamren Joe, daughter of Helen and Dr. Stephen Joe of Olive Branch, Miss., and Dr. Thomas Cooner, son of Alice and Dr. Leslie Cooner of Little Rock; Aug. 6.

Elizabeth Beadle, daughter of Daniel and Rebecca Beadle of Little Rock and the late Wendy Beadle, and Matthew Breen, son of Barbara and Gerard Breen of Coshocton, Ohio, are engaged to be wed May 6, 2023, at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church in Little Rock.

She is the granddaughter of the late Lorraine and Herbert Rooney and the late Sarah and Ralph Beadle. She received her bachelor's degree of the arts in political science and journalism from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and is a managing director in strategic communications for FGS Global.

He is the grandson of the late Muriel and John Dalton and the late Marion and Dennis Breen. He received his bachelor's degree of science in business administration from Georgetown University, and his master's degree in business administration from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. He is senior director at Avascent.



