CORNHUSKER HOSPITALITY

Enjoying Omaha

Razorbacks baseball fans attend College World Series in Nebraska by Cary Jenkins | Today at 1:58 a.m.
Tommy Cupples, Ron Fortenbury and John Stuart, all of North Little Rock, on 6/18/2022 at the University of Arkansas Alumni and UA Foundation Brunch held at DJ's Dugout Bar and Grill before the first game of the Razorback Baseball Team at the College World Series. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


OMAHA, Neb. -- Before watching the University of Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball team beat Stanford University 17 to 2 in its first game of the 2022 College World Series, about 350 hog fans gathered June 18 at DJ's Dugout Bar and Grill. They were there for a brunch hosted by the University of Arkansas Alumni Association and the Razorback Foundation.

Members came from across Arkansas and surrounding states to the pre-game event just blocks from the stadium. They were dressed in a variety of Razorback fashions including hog earrings and home-made hog hats. While there, they enjoyed a breakfast taco buffet, socializing with other hog fans and, of course, calling the Hogs.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



 Gallery: Omaha Razorback Brunch




























