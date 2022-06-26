Enjoying Omaha





OMAHA, Neb. -- Before watching the University of Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball team beat Stanford University 17 to 2 in its first game of the 2022 College World Series, about 350 hog fans gathered June 18 at DJ's Dugout Bar and Grill. They were there for a brunch hosted by the University of Arkansas Alumni Association and the Razorback Foundation.

Members came from across Arkansas and surrounding states to the pre-game event just blocks from the stadium. They were dressed in a variety of Razorback fashions including hog earrings and home-made hog hats. While there, they enjoyed a breakfast taco buffet, socializing with other hog fans and, of course, calling the Hogs.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins









