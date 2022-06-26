Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• LOVE'S TRAVEL STOP, 4800 Highway 65 S. Date of inspection June 15. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Cheesecake (49 degrees F) and yogurt (48 degrees F) in open air cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• LOVE'S TRAVEL STOP, 4800 Highway 65 S. Date of follow-up inspection June 21. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Pineapple (48 degrees F) and cheese (44 degrees F) in open air cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• RALLY'S HAMBURGERS, 2301 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection June 14. Strawberry topping and cheesecake filling (43 degrees F) in prep cooler across from fryers are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Food was moved to another cooler during inspection.

• RALLY'S HAMBURGERS, 2301 W. 28th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection June 21. No violations reported.

• SHIPLEY DONUTS, 1300 S. Main St. Date of inspection June 10. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

• SOUTHERN EDGE TRUCK STOP, 5807 S. Olive St. Date of inspection June 10. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Food is being stored on floor. Should be stored at least six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Single service items were being stored in direct contact with the floor. All single service items shall be stored at least six inches above the floor. Observation: Racks and counter tops are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Receptacles containing food residue must be kept covered when not in continuous use. Observation: Observed missing and broken floor tiles in the food prep area. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• TASTESETTER EATERY LLC, 123 W. Second Ave. Date of inspection June 8. Turkey (46 degrees F) in cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• TASTESETTER EATERY LLC, 123 W. Second Ave. Date of follow-up inspection June 10. No food observed in refrigerator during inspection. Inspector took a temperature of a cup of water that was in the refrigerator.

• WHITE HALL FRESH MARKET LLC, 6715 Sheridan Road. Date of inspection June 9. Raw chicken (44 degrees F) and raw beef patty (46 degrees F) in open air cooler and eggs (47 degrees F) and banana peppers (48 degrees F) in salad bar are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Employee said that the cooler just went out (June 9) around lunch time. The TCS foods in the cooler were moved to other working coolers in the establishment and salad bar was supplied with more ice and it was discussed that since the employee refilled the salad bar at 1 p.m. that the food should be discarded at 5 p.m. during inspection. Follow up was scheduled.

• WHITE HALL FRESH MARKET LLC, 6715 Sheridan Road. Date of follow-up inspection June 10. No violations reported.

• PINE BLUFF FOOD MART LLC, 3402 Old Warren Road. Date of inspection June 9. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed crackers out of original container. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food. Observation: Racks and counter top are unclean and need to cleaned. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Facility needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.