FYI: Opera in the Ozarks kicks off this weekend

June 26 (Sunday)

Bentonville Film Festival -- Concludes today, The Momentary, Thaden School, Meteor Guitar Gallery & Skylight Cinema in Bentonville. Free-$375. bentonvillefilm.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Adam Ostrar, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Art" -- Yasmina Reza's comedic look at art and friendship, 2 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

"A Chorus Line" -- 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $33-$62. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

"Miss You Like Hell" -- When a whip-smart, deeply imaginative teenager agrees to take a road trip with her free-spirited Latina mother, neither can imagine where it will take them, by the co-creator of "In the Heights," through July 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$61. theatre2.org.

Kraftwerk 3-D -- 9 p.m., Momentary Green, The Momentary in Bentonville. $20-$150. themomentary.org.

June 27 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Mariposa/Butterfly" -- Presented by Trike Theatre, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

June 28 (Tuesday)

Introduction to Butterfly Gardening -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- Thank you celebration, 2-5 p.m., Tahlequah (Okla.) Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sleuth or Consequences -- "The Vapors" by David Hill, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "A Little Night Music," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

June 29 (Wednesday)

Wednesday Spectacular -- "Climb on Board the Boat" with musician Aaron Fowler, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wild for Wednesday -- Music with Aaron Fowler, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eating Smart, Being Active -- With the UA Department of Agriculture, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Intro to Yoga -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "La rondine," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

June 30 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation -- Behind the Scenes of "Let's Talk": Research And Evaluation, 1 p.m., Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings in Eleven -- 5 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Member Preview -- "We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy," 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evenings in Eleven -- 6:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Lecture -- "The Dirty South" artist TJ Dedeaux-Norris, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Cosi fan tutte," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

July 1 (Friday)

Member Preview -- "We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy," 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Matinee -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "Finding Nemo" in Spanish, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evenings in Eleven -- 5 p.m & 6:30 p.m.., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "A Little Night Music," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

July 2 (Saturday)

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

OZ Kids -- Bike & Book Festival, 9-11:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Presto the Magician -- 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Super Saurday -- LEGO free play, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies -- "Jaws," 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Outdoor Concert -- Brick Fields Duo, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Forest Concert Series -- Luna Luna, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "La rondine," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

July 3 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage -- Jude Brothers, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "A Little Night Music," 3 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

On Show

Private Classes -- For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. Private tours are also being offered. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

"Creative Minds in the Ozarks" -- Featuring artworks by Roy Harris (folk art woodcarver), Elsie Mistie Sterling (sketch artist and painter) and Henry Tribble (wood inlayer), through July 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

"The Dirty South" -- Exploring themes of "Southern Landscape" -- both the natural and man-made; "Sinners and Saints," a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as "Black Corporality," or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"QUEER" -- An exploration of LGBTQIA+ identity, through July 30, Fenix Arts, 150 W. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. 530-6023, fenixarts.org.

"Let's Talk: Art of the West" -- Through Sept. 12, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"A Divided Landscape" -- European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Digi Know" -- A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

