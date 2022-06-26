Georgia D-lineman commits to Arkansas

Defensive line target Stephen Johnson loved his official visit to Arkansas and left Fayetteville saying the trip was a 10 and that led him to commit.

Johnson, 6-5, 320 pounds, of Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Maryland, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Liberty and other schools.

"It was a great visit, really,” Johnson said. “This one definitely got me opening my eyes about Fayetteville, Arkansas, I'll tell you that. It was real good.

“Definitely a 10-out-of-10 visit. I loved everything about it.”

He was one of eight uncommitted prospects visiting this weekend along with three committed in defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes, linebacker Carson Dean and defensive lineman Kaleb James.

Johnson, who plans to graduate in December and enroll in college in January, enjoyed getting to know the committed prospects.

"They're real cool. I could definitely see myself being with them, calling them my family, if I were to commit here,” Johnson said. “Everything was really good about every single last one of them, really."

He recorded 65 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble while also blocking a field goal as a junior for the 11-2 Wildcats in Class 5A.

Johnson, who has officially visited Maryland, likes how the Razorbacks are selective about who they recruit and extend offers to during the recruiting process.

"I talked to a few of the recruits and they said that this school doesn't just offer people,” Johnson said. “Once they offer you, they want you to be a part of the family. Definitely this visit really showed that."

He's the 17th commitment for the 2023 class.



