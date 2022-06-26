Business Briefs

Harps places third on Newsweek list

Harps Food Stores, headquartered in Springdale, garnered the No. 3 spot in the nation for supermarkets, according to Newsweek's recently released 2022 America's Best Retailers List. Based on a survey of more than 10,000 U.S. consumers, Newsweek's list ranks companies according to five criteria: products; customer service; atmosphere; accessibility and shop layout; and the likelihood of respondent to recommend a retailer to friends and family.

HoganTaylor Wealth ranks 77th

HoganTaylor Wealth, a subsidiary of HoganTaylor, was recently recognized as a Top 150 CPA firm by assets under management in the United States, according to Accounting Today. The company manages $563,232,618 in assets and was ranked 77th.

Black Hills Energy partner of the year

Black Hills Energy received the 2022 Energy Star Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy for its long-term commitment to energy efficiency in Arkansas. For the fourth year in a row, Black Hills Energy obtained the recognition for its Arkansas service territory.

Briefs are for businesses in Northwest Arkansas that are new, have moved or closed, opened a new branch, changed owners or have been honored by an independent organization. Email items to lthompson@nwadg.com. Information will be published as space allows.