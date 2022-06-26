



Happy birthday (June 26): Your birthday gift is a cosmic bulldozer to remove the main obstacle to the thing you want most. You'll operate the machine, which will be more of a learning curve than a problem. More highlights: providing a safe haven for someone, earning like a boss and the thrill of watching a legacy form before your eyes.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There are doors in your mind you could open or not, depending on where you want to go. You'll have better than usual control over your mental processes and may find yourself pausing at the threshold, calculating.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A rainmaker will bring on the result you need. It seems like magic, and maybe it is, but there's skill involved here, too, and it's one that you can learn, if so inclined.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If need be, you'll win them over with your charm, but you'd much prefer to have an offer so compelling that your personality is a mere bonus to sweeten the deal. To the right customer you won't have to sell too hard.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll focus on those you admire and become more like them, aligning your values and rules with theirs. Counterintuitively, you're truer to yourself in this process. It becomes easier to make choices that fit well.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Even the best inner circles are still not enough to sustain the entire social needs of an individual. All kinds of intelligence are cultivated in the act of meeting new people, especially when such encounters are a regular part of your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When you're inspired, go hard. Drive will count for more than talent, resources or knowing the right people. A fire in the belly is a rare gift. It will pay off and inspire everyone around you too.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Though you're comfortable being the leader, sometimes it's a relief not to be in charge. Today you can trust the people around you. You'll enjoy the relaxed experience that comes of letting them do their thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): As much as you enjoy people, you still feel restored by time alone with your own thoughts and rhythms. A break from the social swirl is favored, as the mood is perfect for focusing on your intent on your inner life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be gifted with a responsibility, resource or tool. Perhaps you don't quite know what to do with it now, but in time you'll look back fondly on today, the day when it became yours.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's a big difference between existing and living. You'll challenge yourself to choose activities to reinforce the concept. Your favorite activities will make you excited and nervous. You'll also find occasion to reach, cheer and run.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal development isn't always an expansion of perspective, and indeed today it will be a narrowing of focus as you zero in on the one thing that will make the most difference to everyone involved.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Life is always in flux, although not always obviously so. Today it seems like nothing is moving and no one is changing but of course it's an illusion. Do not doubt the cumulative result of small events.

LUNAR SCENE STEALER

Romantic love is only one type of love, though its high intensity gives it a real main-character energy. Other types of love, such as friendliness and compassion, will fit easily into the cosmic chorus line as the moon aligns with Venus, but romance prefers to find a spotlight and dance its own choreography.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Ariana Grande will soon play the iconic Glinda in film version of “Wicked.” The pop superstar and philanthropist was born when the sun and Mercury were in nurturing Cancer, and the moon was in Libra, the sign of beauty and harmony. Venus in Taurus lends tenacity and golden vocal cords.



