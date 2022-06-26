• Jeann Lugo, a Providence, R.I., police officer, was suspended with pay while the Police Department conducts a criminal investigation into a female state Senate candidate's allegation that he punched her in the face during an abortion-rights protest while he was off-duty.

• Xi Jinping, Chinese president and general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, will participate in celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the return of Hong Kong to China and attend the inauguration of Chief Executive John Lee, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

• Andrew Holmes, a Chicago crisis responder, said a 5-month-old girl who was fatally shot in the head while in the rear of a car in the South Shore neighborhood "didn't do nothing" and urged the suspect to surrender to authorities.

• Geary Staten, a former lieutenant at Valdosta State Prison in Georgia, faces up to three years in prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to failing to inform authorities of the assault of an inmate by guards, a federal prosecutor said.

• Shirley Huffman filed a notice of claim against the city of Los Angeles, alleging wrongful death and civil-rights violations against her 32-year-old son, a police officer who died after being beaten in a training exercise meant to "simulate a mob," the Los Angeles Times reported.

• Hossein Amirabdollahian, foreign minister of Iran, said his country will "try to resolve the issues and differences" with world powers including the United States as the European Union announced it will resume negotiations in Vienna over the nuclear deal.

• Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told a lawyer in 2010 that he believed a 13-year-old could consent to sex in a case of a 13-year-old girl's alleged assault by a 15-year-old boy during his tenure at a church's youth camp, according a 155-page transcript of a deposition obtained by The Associated Press.

• Boris Johnson, British prime minister whose Conservative Party lost two special elections, said he believed "voters are heartily sick of hearing about me and the things I'm alleged to have done wrong. What they want to hear is what we're doing for them."

• Norman Francis, the first Black graduate of Loyola University New Orleans, his late wife and civic activist Blanche, and their family were honored by the Jesuit university with the renaming of its newest residence hall.