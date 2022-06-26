Javier, two relievers combine to no-hit Yankees

NEW YORK -- Cristian Javier kept sending the New York Yankees back to their dugout in short order, taming his often inconsistent control and thwarting the team with baseball's best record, most runs and preeminent power.

"We call him 'The Reptile,' because he doesn't show any emotion. It doesn't matter how big the stage," Houston catcher Martin Maldonado would later say.

The Astros' cold-blooded starter combined with Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly on the first no-hitter against the Yankees in 19 years, pitching Houston to an improbable 3-0 victory Saturday. It's the first time New York has been no-hit since six Astros teamed up for one at the old stadium on June 11, 2003.

New York entered 52-19, at .732 the best winning percentage ever for a team held hitless at least 50 games into a season. The previous high was Oakland's .691 against Texas on June 11, 1990, when the Athletics were felled by Nolan Ryan's sixth no-hitter.

"The cold, hard truth is we got outpitched and outplayed," Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole said. "Magical day for them."

Javier (5-3), a 25-year-old right-hander without a complete game in 84 professional starts, was in the rotation because Jake Odorizzi is hurt. He set career highs for strikeouts (13) and pitches (115) while walking one, and he matched his longest start with seven innings. Javier lowered his ERA to 2.73.

He walked Josh Donaldson on a full-count fastball with two outs in the first, then retired 17 in a row until Donaldson reached when third baseman Alex Bregman threw past first for an error on a one-out grounder in the seventh. Stanton took a called third strike and Gleyber Torres struck out swinging.

By the sixth, the Astros adopted the superstitious dugout custom for a no-hit bid.

"The guys didn't come near me, and I didn't go near them," Javier said through a translator.

ATHLETICS 9, ROYALS 7 Tony Kemp hit a two-run home run, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBI, and Oakland beat Kansas City.

ORIOLES 6, WHITE SOX 2 Jorge Mateo homered and doubled to lead Baltimore over Chicago, giving the Orioles their first four-game winning streak this season.

RED SOX 4, GUARDIANS 2 Alex Verdugo hit a three-run home run, Jarren Duran had four hits and an RBI, and Boston beat Cleveland for its sixth consecutive victory.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, DODGERS 3 Marcell Ozuna hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and Atlanta recovered after blowing a three-run lead to beat Los Angeles.

CARDINALS 5, CUBS 3 Ivan Herrera hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning for his first career RBI and St. Louis beat Chicago.

GIANTS 9, REDS 2 Logan Webb pitched six innings of two-hit ball and San Francisco backed its ace with four home runs in a win over Cincinnati. Evan Longoria, Thairo Estrada, Joc Pederson and Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who snapped a three-game skid.

METS 5, MARLINS 3 Pete Alonso hit two leadoff home runs, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and New York beat Miami.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 5, BLUE JAYS 4 Corbin Burnes (6-4) pitched into the eighth inning, Andrew McCutchen and Mike Brosseau homered, and Milwaukee beat Toronto.

RANGERS 3, NATIONALS 2 Adolis Garcia homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Texas a victory over Washington.

RAYS 6, PIRATES 5 Isaac Paredes hit a home run in the eighth inning and a two-run single with two outs in the ninth, sending Tampa Bay to a victory over Pittsburgh.

TWINS 6, ROCKIES 0 Chris Archer kept his strong June going with five scoreless innings, and three Minnesota relievers closed out a one-hitter over Colorado.