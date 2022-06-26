Kid covid shots at the ready in Northwest Arkansas

The youngest children eligible for vaccination against covid-19 could have a higher rate of immunization than other age groups because of regular checkups, Fayetteville's public heath officer says.

The state Monday started receiving doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children 6 months to 4 years old. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on June 17 authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children from 6 months to 4 years of age and the Moderna vaccine for ages 6 months to 5 years.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, endorsed an advisory committee's recommendation the following day that all eligible children receive a vaccine.

Shipments of the lower-dose vaccine for younger children began arriving in the state last week. The state received 19,000 doses of Pfizer and 16,000 doses of Moderna and is expecting more, an Arkansas Department of Health spokeswoman said.

The state has more than 150,000 children aged 1 to 4, according to federal data.

Right dose

About 57% of 227,307 Washington County residents 5 and older are fully immunized, with Benton County hitting about 60% of 268,891 and about half of 119,335 Sebastian County residents 5 and older fully immunized, according to the state Department of Health.

Dr. Marti Sharkey, Fayetteville's public health officer with a background as a pediatrician, said she expected the children under 5 age group to have higher rates of vaccination than other age groups. Young children typically get frequent checkups -- usually every three months from the ages of 6 months to 18 months and every 6 months until age 3 -- and their parents will be able to incorporate covid-19 vaccinations into the normal childhood wellness visit, she said.

Dr. Joel Tumlison, medical director for immunizations at the Arkansas Department of Health, agreed with the assessment. The state's strategy is to get the lower-dose vaccines to local health units and as many pediatricians, family physicians and other clinics that serve the youngest children as can administer the shots, he said.

"Surveys and studies have consistently shown that the vast majority of parents prefer to get their young children in this age group vaccinated in the setting in which they normally receive other vaccinations and care in general," Tumlison said.

For children 6 months to 4 years old, the Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose series and Moderna is a two-dose series to be considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Five-year-olds can receive two doses of both Pfizer and Moderna to become fully vaccinated. Children 6-17 years old can receive two Pfizer shots to become fully immunized, but the Moderna vaccine has not gained federal approval for that age group. Federal health officials have not approved the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for anyone younger than 18.

Northwest Arkansas has an ample supply of the lower-dose version of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available for young children, Sharkey said. Local health units have doses available and have sent shots to area pharmacies, clinics and physicians. Big-box pharmacies such as Walmart and CVS also have received shipments, she said.

Parents also can register online to schedule shots at Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital in Springdale.

Ready to go

Parents started calling to get their young children vaccinated as soon as the federal announcement came, said Dr. Brent Silvey with NWA Pediatrics in Fayetteville. The clinic created a waiting list that has about 100 patients on it, he said.

A shipment of the lower-dose vaccines arrived at the clinic Friday, Silvey said. Children younger than 5 will be able to start getting shots at the clinic this week, he said.

The demand for the youngest age group so far hasn't been as strong as for other age groups, Silvey said. He suspected a lower prevalence of covid-19 in the community now, compared to times of prominent spread, has the disease on the back burner of peoples' minds.

Many parents also may wait until a regularly scheduled medical visit for their young child to get a covid-19 vaccine along with other needed vaccines and checkups, rather than calling immediately to schedule a shot, Silvey said.

State and federal laws say pharmacists can only administer vaccinations to children 3 and older. Nurses and physicians, however, can give shots to all eligible age groups. Sharkey said she was not aware of any regional mass clinics scheduled specifically for the youngest eligible age group.

The Northwest Arkansas Council is prepared to support pediatricians as they administer shots to the region's youngest eligible children, said Ryan Cork, executive director of the council's Health Care Transformation Division. Demand for shots may increase a pediatric clinic's work load. The council will step in free of charge if clinics need materials, extra hands to handle paperwork and other administrative duties or nurses to give shots, he said.

"Think of a single provider office," Cork said. "If we can help staff -- from paperwork to check-in and registration, even up to injection -- that would be our offer to the community."

The council's research has shown parents of young children typically want to ask a pediatrician questions specific to their child's needs before considering vaccination, Cork said. Mass clinics, as the council has hosted, are designed to quickly get people in and out and would not suit the need for that age group, he said.

Tipping the scale

Although covid-19 has proven to be not as deadly to children as it can be for adults, children are still dying from the disease, Sharkey said. That state has recorded nine pediatric deaths from covid-19, with 11,559 overall deaths recorded as of Friday. Children have accounted for about 3.5% of total covid-19 hospitalizations in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health data.

Children also can have unique complications that result from covid-19 infection, such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, Sharkey said. The syndrome is a condition in which different body parts can become inflamed, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, according to the CDC.

The CDC started tracking case reports of children with the syndrome in 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, finding about 8,500 cases nationwide with 69 related deaths. Ninety-eight percent of children with the syndrome tested positive for the virus that causes covid-19, and the other 2% had contact with someone who had covid-19, according to the data.

The bottom line is it's safer for a young child to get vaccinated than not, Sharkey said.

"The scale tips in the favor of getting the vaccine," she said. "Pediatricians have your child's best interest at heart, and they are not going to recommend anything to you that they would not give their own child."