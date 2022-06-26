Last of the Uvalde

victims laid to rest

The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

DALLAS -- The final funeral for the victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting was held Saturday in San Angelo.

Uziyah Sergio Garcia, 10, was one of 19 students and two teachers killed at the Uvalde school on May 24. He was laid to rest Saturday morning at Immanuel Baptist Church.

His family said in his obituary Uziyah's passing left them "with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness."

Uziyah was described as a smart and outgoing boy who loved his family and Jesus. He loved playing video games running, jumping on trampolines, swimming and going on vacation with family, especially his aunt and uncle.

"We will forever miss Uzi, but most of all his contagious laugh, his shaggy hair, and silly jokes," his obituary reads. "We will miss saying, 'I love you and Jesus loves you,' and especially his reply, '... and Jesus loves you too!'"

Family members have emphasized how loving Uziyah was.

"The sweetest little boy that I've ever known," said Manny Renfro, Uziyah's grandfather. "I'm not just saying that because he was my grandkid."

Nevada certifies

last of its votes

The Associated Press

RENO, Nev. -- Counties across Nevada on Friday certified the last outstanding results of the state's June 14 primary election after critics questioned the tallies by describing their own experiences at the polls and repeating conspiracy theories.

Esmeralda County, Nevada's least populated, became the last to certify its countywide results Friday night less than two hours before a midnight deadline.

But it wasn't before two county commissioners and a few election workers spent more than seven hours hand-counting all 317 ballots in the courthouse in Goldfield.

"Everything matches," Esmeralda County Commissioner Ralph Keyes said when he and Commissioner Timothy Hipp briefly reconvened to formally canvass the vote and approved it 2-0.

Nevada's other 16 counties already had certified the primary results and sent their formal canvass report to the secretary of state.

The largest, Clark in Las Vegas and Washoe in Reno, were among those that provided their stamp of approval earlier Friday despite opposition from members of the public who made unsubstantiated claims about suspicions of fraud and manipulated voting machines.

The process of counties certifying election results has historically been a routine and ministerial task, reviewing the work done by local election officials to verify the accuracy of the vote count.

But these meetings have become the latest flashpoint in efforts to cast doubt on elections in the U.S. after a rural, Republican-led county in New Mexico this month initially refused to certify citing unspecified concerns about their voting equipment.

District Attorney Robert Glennen told the commissioners when they convened Friday after postponing action scheduled Thursday that he found nothing in state law that either specifically permitted or prohibited them from doing a hand recount."

Election experts say hand-counting of ballots is not only less accurate but extremely labor-intensive, potentially delaying results by weeks if not months in larger counties. They also say it's unnecessary because voting equipment is tested before and after elections to ensure ballots are read and tallied correctly.