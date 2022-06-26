Legislators participate in Serving Up Solutions





Forty-five legislators from the bipartisan Arkansas Legislative Hunger Caucus served up almost 300 four-course meals as a way of addressing hunger in Arkansas. Their efforts were part of the 15th Serving Up Solutions benefit for the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance on June 16 at the Albert Pike Masonic Temple.

Dinner was prepared by chefs from Cypress Social, Brood and Barley, PattiCakes Bakery and Trio's, which has been a participant of Serving Up Solutions since it first began. The restaurant was the first host, with 13 legislators serving 80 diners, and has participated in 14 of the 15 events since its inception.

Participating legislators will have the opportunity to choose which food pantries, before- and after-school programs and other organizations fighting hunger to receive grants from the Alliance.

Auction items included a guided fishing trip on the White River, Hounds Lounge gift certificates, jewelry, artwork, and a private cooking demonstration by Kathy Webb, former owner of Lilly's Dim Sum Then Some.

About 22.5% of Arkansas households go without enough food each day, according to Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance statistics, and one in three children don't get enough food to eat. The organization also estimates that 157,000 people in our state are struggling to buy groceries as the result of the covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the Alliance sourced 6.6 million pounds of food -- the equivalent of about 5.5 million meals. The event raised about $220,000, which will be used to further the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance's efforts to feed Arkansans.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh



