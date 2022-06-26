Increase foreign aid

It has long been understood that foreign aid benefits everyone, even those who invest in it. It creates jobs both internationally and domestically, boosts the economy, and builds trust and alliances between countries that can continue to benefit investors in the future. In the words of former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton, "The growth of the developing world presents a major economic opportunity for American business today and a thousand opportunities tomorrow." Not only should foreign aid be a priority morally, but economically.

In this time of covid, foreign aid is more important than ever. In December of last year, Japan pledged $3.4 billion to the International Development Association as a means to provide developing countries with the necessary resources to rebuild after the economic crisis and steep increase in poverty brought on by the pandemic. This aid provides both monetary donations and covid vaccinations to developing countries as a means to mitigate the negative effects of covid-19 and reduce health-care disparities around the world. Additionally, Japan is also donating directly to organizations that distribute vaccines themselves, such as UNICEF.

Now more than ever, critics state that developed countries can do more to support developing nations. Japanese foreign aid has become crucial for developing countries and their recovery from the pandemic. I believe that America should follow in Japan's footsteps and increase our foreign aid efforts as a means to reduce the negative effects of covid-19.

BRYN WESTBY

Vilonia

Consequences dire

Overturning Roe v. Wade is done. Any pro-life checklist should include (1) gun control, (2) health-care reform, (3) free child care, (4) affordable housing, and (5) livable wages. After the Supreme Court takes away safe and legal abortion, it'll likely move to birth control and same-sex marriage. The GOP apparently believes forcing women to bear rapists' children is OK. Won't be long until you'll be required to wear dresses.

One must have financial resources to raise a child. The Turnaway Study followed a group, over five years, of nearly 1,000 women who had wanted abortions. Two-thirds of the group that was unable to get abortions had greater odds of living in poverty within six months to five years after, compared with 55 percent who did.

Prior to Roe v. Wade, 43 percent of women worked; access to safe and legal abortion raised that rate to 57.4 percent by 2019. A 2020 study found being denied abortion access caused bankruptcies and eviction by women to rise 81 percent and increased debt 30-plus days past due by 78 percent.

Abortion isn't being overturned, it's being moved from an aseptic environment to a septic environment. Unhappy about this? Get registered and vote these Republicans out. You deserve better.

JOE SEAMAN

Lakeview

A matter of respect

In response to Congressman French Hill's guest column in the June 17 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, shame on you. What example are you setting by referring to President Biden throughout your post as Mr. Biden?

Partisan politics aside, he is our president and should be acknowledged as such. It is a matter of respect for the position and the person holding it.

TIFFANY ROGERS

Hot Springs

Use common sense

Some traditions need to be reviewed. America's Declaration of Independence rights of "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" come to mind. Sadly, 2022 Republican influencers allow no reasonable abridgment of these rights, even when needed for the common good.

My right to free speech warrants restrictions lest I cause harm. My freedom to bear arms should include obligations to use and store those arms safely. My freedom to make a profit should not be absolute, especially when such profit comes while poisoning water and air or while sickening or endangering my workforce.

At some point, the common good needs to take preference, tradition be damned!

Conversely, the tradition of citizens' freedom to vote should not be curtailed by recent state laws making voting harder for millions while simultaneously assuring that partisan election overseers can throw out random votes on an evidence-free whim if they don't like the election outcome.

In Arkansas, our supermajority Legislature regularly grants cisgender white men far more rights than women and LGBTQA folks of all colors. They refuse even minor gun-safety measures that could save many lives. They pass measures that assure inadequate and incorrect education of our children. They refuse to restrict traditional liberties in common-sense ways, even in the face of increased violence being incited in their fold. They ironically do this while distorting the Prince of Peace's message. Democracy and safety demand that they do better.

Arkansans deserve better. Dr. Chris Jones brings integrity, an impressive education, and relevant work experience to the table. His opponent brings none of these. Please support him and defeat the supermajority. And while you are at it, please support the Voting Rights Act to protect our traditional democratic republic.

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock

Who supports this?

Let me get this straight. The country is going to hell in a handbasket. There is runaway inflation. Gas and diesel fuel prices are going out of sight. We are no longer energy independent. The bottom has fallen out of the stock market. More than a million illegals have come across the border since Biden has been president. Baby formula shortages. Increased drugs coming across the border. Crime is up. Biden keeps saying that Putin and the Ukraine war are the cause of our inflation, yet the chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powell, says inflation was already here.

Yet, with all of these things, Joe Biden still has about a 40 percent approval rating.

That is a lot of people. That confuses me because I cannot understand how anybody could support this guy who has done all of these things to our country.

RUSS BAILEY

Little Rock