Little Rock notebook: Hughes approved for utility board

Hughes approved for utility board

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors gave the OK to the reappointment of Kandi Hughes to the board of commissioners of Central Arkansas Water during a meeting Tuesday.

The resolution reappointing Hughes was adopted as part of the city board’s consent agenda.

Hughes’ new term will expire June 30, 2029. She is an attorney with Southwest Power Pool.

The seven-member board of commissioners of Central Arkansas Water is made up of both Little Rock and North Little Rock representatives. Water utility commissioners last month voted to reappoint Hughes.

Library schedules used book sales

More used book sales will take place at the Central Arkansas Library System from July 7-9.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, the July 7 event will take place as a preview for “Friends of CALS” members and will be held at the Galleries and Bookstore at Library Square, 401 President Clinton Ave., from 5-7 p.m.

The two subsequent sales will take place in the basement of the Main Library at 100 S. Rock St.

The July 8 sale will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The July 9 sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paperback and hardcover books will mostly be priced at $1 and $2, respectively, according to the news release. More information is available at cals.org.

Library gets back ’21 audit results

An audit report of the Central Arkansas Library System returned a clean, unmodified opinion for 2021.

Kyle Elmore of the firm Forvis L L P — formerly BKD— briefly presented library system board members with the results of the audit at a meeting Thursday. Board members then voted to accept the 2021 audit.