Little Rock sergeant, outside officials join pool of applicants for Little Rock police chief

At least four more individuals have joined the pool of applicants seeking to become the next chief of the Little Rock Police Department, according to city records.

Two of them are local: Sgt. Derrick Threadgill of the Little Rock Police Department applied on June 3, records show. And Frank E. Lewis, an official with a Department of Veterans Affairs training center in North Little Rock, applied on June 9.

Former Police Chief Keith Humphrey resigned in May after serving under Mayor Frank Scott Jr. for a little over three years.

Then-Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins was named interim chief during the subsequent search process meant to identify Humphrey's replacement, but she resigned soon after his departure for what officials said was an out-of-state career opportunity.

Young-Haskins' last day with the department was June 17.

Scott has said he intends to appoint a new police chief before the November election. During the first round of the mayoral contest on Nov. 8, the 38-year-old Scott is expected to face one or more challengers in his bid for a second term.

The city issued its job posting for police chief May 23.

A prior response to an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request that was submitted to the city of Little Rock by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette yielded an initial batch of 13 applications for police chief.

The city recently provided additional application materials to the Democrat-Gazette pursuant to the open-records law.

Since March 2019, Lewis has worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs in North Little Rock as a law enforcement training specialist and program manager, his application said.

From late 2015 to March 2019, he served as a training instructor with the same agency.

Lewis has also held positions at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. as well as the Mississippi Air National Guard Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Miss., among other jobs.

Since 2005, Threadgill has worked for the Little Rock Police Department.

Threadgill attained the rank of sergeant in 2011 after serving as an officer and then a detective, according to his resume.

He currently is in his third term serving on the Arkansas Sex Offender Assessment Committee, according to a letter submitted with his application.

Two other applicants for police chief in Little Rock have experience working for large metropolitan police departments.

Jonathan H. Lewin applied June 20, according to city records.

At the moment, Lewin serves as the acting supervisor and senior public safety adviser at the First Responder Network Authority in Reston, Va., he wrote in his application.

From January to March 2020, Lewin served as the chief information officer within the office of the chief of police for the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., his application said.

He left the position to return to Chicago to be with family for personal reasons, referring in his application to the covid-19 pandemic.

Before that, he retired in January 2020 after serving for close to three years as chief of the Chicago Police Department's bureau of technical services, Lewin wrote in his application materials.

Joseph P. Sullivan, the president of the Philadelphia-based Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation, applied to become Little Rock's next police chief on June 20.

His resume described the foundation as a registered nonprofit organization "committed to responding to all children in need, including the children of fallen first responders."

From March 2017 to July 2020, Sullivan served as a deputy commissioner for patrol operations with the Philadelphia Police Department, according to his resume.

He held a series of other positions within the department dating back to 1982, when Sullivan served as a patrol officer, according to his resume.