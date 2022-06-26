LIVE! in NWA: Arkansauce to headline Turnbow Concert Series Show, Mountain Gypsies open

Turnbow Park is "somewhere to be" on June 30.

Arkansauce, Northwest Arkansas' favorite genre-hopping, bluegrass, newgrass, Americana, folk foursome will play during the LIVE! @ Turnbow Concert Series. According to arkansaucemusic.com, the guys will then be on the road with their next local appearance scheduled for September. Back in March, mandolin player Ethan Bush said that they were slowly working on a new album and some surprise covers.

"On the first four albums, we kind of just prepared everything and went in to a studio and knocked it all out in like three days time. Which is really good for the instant gratification, but it also always felt a little more stressful than we would like," Bush says. "Hopefully we'll see that we'll be finished with it towards the end of this year, but be ready to release it early next year."

Keep an eye on Arkansauce's website and social media to find out what's next.

Opening for the string quartet on June 30 are The Mountain Gypsies from southern Madison County. The three-piece family band plays a variety of acoustic instruments and styles. The mother, father and daughter will play a rescheduled show at 23N Farm & Horticulture in Huntsville on July 9 and will be at Six Twelve Coffeeshop in Fayetteville on Aug. 10.

VIP seating is available for the June 30 concert at 106 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. VIP tables accommodating 10 guests can be reserved in advance. Food and drink is included. Tickets at downtownspringdale.org. LIVE! at Turnbow takes place on the last Thursday of the month through October. All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather all postponed concerts will be rescheduled to the following Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Jukebox Confession will headline the next concert on July 28.

BENTONVILLE

• No-No Boy opens for Luna Luna at 7 p.m. July 2 ($12; $10 members); Joel Frahm performs at 7 p.m. July 9 ($12; $10 members); The Ozark Mountain Daredevils play at 7 p.m. July 30 ($17, $15 members) as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way. crystalbridges.org/series/2022-forest-concert-series.

• Jenna and the Soul Shakers play at 7 p.m. July 2; Vintage Pistol plays at 7 p.m. July 8; Sean Fresh plays at 7 p.m. July 9 at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events.

• Run The Jewels and Big Boi perform at 8 p.m. July 16; Japanese Breakfast plays Sept. 17; The War on Drugs play Sept. 22; and Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt play Oct. 8 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. themomentary.org.

• Chamber Music on the Mountain starts with Classical & Jazz Intermixed with NWA Jazz Society at 6:30 p.m. July 21 at Thaden Performing Arts Center, 800 S.E. C St. chambermusiconthemountain.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Opal Agafia's Ozark Mountain Soul Festival featuring Jon Stickley Trio, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, The Hillbenders, Mountain Sprout, The Burney Sisters, Chucky Waggs, Rachel Ammons, Pretend Friend, Red Oak Ruse, Patti Steel and Dimetrip will be June 30-July 2 ($65 for one day; $135 for three-day pass) at The Farm, 1 Blue Heron Lake. opalagafia.com

• Kurt Hunter plays at 2 p.m. June 26; Los Roscoes perform at 5 p.m. June 30; 96 Miles performs at 7 p.m. July 1; Skye Pollard plays at 7 p.m. July 2; a Mountain Music Fam Jam happens at 5 p.m. July 3; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. July 9 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Dirty Strings plays at 5 p.m. June 30; Lusid plays at 5 p.m. July 1; Drumming in the Park starts at 6 p.m. July 2; Traveling Squirrels play at 5 p.m. July 8; Dancing in the Park starts at noon and KC Horn Club plays at 5 p.m. July 9 for the Balm of Life Music Series at Basin Park next to the hotel at 4 Spring St. facebook.com/VisitEurekaSprings.

• The Best of Motown starts at 7:30 p.m. July 2, July 9, July 16 and July 23 ($35) at Center Stage for Performing Arts, 132 Huntsville Road. Tickets at EventBrite. More information at http://www.eurekaspringschamber.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Buddy Shute and the Motivators play at 6 p.m. June 29 at La Huerta at Mission and Crossover in Fayetteville. buddyshute.com

• A Jam & Improvisation night hosted by Jonathan DeGazarian starts at 6 p.m. June 30; Jake Hertzog and Daniel Champagne play at 7 p.m. July 17; An Evening with Slaid Cleaves starts at 7 p.m. July 23 at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St., fayettevilleroots.org.

• Jer's itty bitty BIG Jazz Band plays at 6 p.m. June 26; Ben Harris plays at 5 p.m. June 29; Rowan Lee plays at 7 p.m. June 30; Circle of Thirds plays at 7 p.m. July 2; Latin Dance night with En Fuego Dance & Fitness starts at 6 p.m. July 3 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Prairie Street Laughs with host Chase Myska features Kyle Gilbert, Sam Price, Andy Davis and BB at 7 p.m. June 30 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. facebook.com/prairiestreetlive/events.

• Big Bad Gina Reunion starts at 7 p.m. June 26; 13 Fridays with Ripped Pigeon, City Grey and Sarah Loethen Band starts at 8 p.m. June 28 ($10); Kevin Galloway with Whisky Outlaws starts at 8 p.m. June 29; Happy Hour with The Odds starts at 6 p.m. followed by Nick Shoulders with Adam Faucett at 9:30 p.m. ($20) July 1; Ellis Bullard and Damn Quails play at 8:30 p.m. July 2; Danielle Nicole plays at 8 p.m. July 7 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Emo Night Brooklyn starts at 7:30 p.m. July 8 ($12); Gimmie Gimmie Disco starts at 7:30 p.m. July 9; Mustache the Band starts at 7:30 p.m. July 30 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• The Rumors, The Misdemeanors and Bellwether Sirens play at 9 p.m. July 9 ($5) at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2. facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events.

• Adam Ostrar plays June 26; Jude Brothers plays July 3; Daniel Bennett Group plays July 10; Honey Collective plays July 17; Western Swing Rules plays July 24; and Will Johnson performs July 31 for the Mountain Street Stage Concert Series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. faylib.org.

• Funk Factory plays June 30; Pert Near Sandstone plays July 7; and Brennen Leigh performs July 14 as part of the Gulley Park Concert Series at 1850 E. Township St. bit.ly/gulleysummerconcert.

• Chamber Music on the Mountain starts with Classical & Jazz Intermixed with NWA Jazz Society at 6 p.m. July 20 at Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., chambermusiconthemountain.org.

• Friday Night on the Mountain starts at 7 p.m. July 22 at Mount Sequoyah Center Dining Hall, 150 N. Skyline Drive; Chamber Music at Millar Lodge starts at 7 p.m. July 23 at Mount Sequoyah Center Millar Lodge, 150 N. Skyline Drive; Spotlight Concert featuring NWA Musicians starts at 1 p.m. July 24 at Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah; Friday Night on the Mountain with music and pizza starts at 7 p.m. July 29 at Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail; Chamber Music at Millar Lodge starts at 7 p.m. July 30 as part of the Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival. chambermusiconthemountain.org.

FORT SMITH

• The Claudettes play at 7 p.m. June 30; Gangstagrass performs at 7 p.m. July 7; and Chantae Cann plays at 7 p.m. July 14 for the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series in Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. Free.

• The Red Clay Strays play at 8 p.m. June 30 ($12-$18); and Giovanni & the Hired Guns play at 8 p.m. July 8 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Jimmie Vaughan plays at 8 p.m. June 26 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

ROGERS

• 5 Seconds of Summer with Pale Waves play at 7 p.m. June 28 ($29.50-45); ZZ Top starts at 8 p.m. June 29 ($35-129.95); Kenny Chesney with Carly Pearce starts at 7:30 p.m. June 30 ($59 and up); Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle and Allison Russell starts at 4:30 p.m. July 1 ($39.50 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• 412 West plays at 8 p.m. July 1; 90lb Wrench plays at 8 p.m. July 2; a Gar Hole Records showcase with Chris Acker & the Growing Boys with Jess Harp and Jude Brothers starts at 8 p.m. July 8; Paul Benjaman & Seth Lee Jones perform at 8 p.m. July 9; Rodney Block Band plays at 8 p.m. July 15; Eureka Strings play at 8 p.m. July 16; Troy Farnam Band performs at 8 p.m. July 22; Rozenbridge plays at 8 p.m. July 23; a Jazz & Blues Block Party with Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal with Grady Nichols Jazz, the Sons of Brasil and Austin Farnam Trio starts at 5 p.m. July 29 and picks back up at 4 p.m. July 30 with Chubby Carrier with Banjae, Akeem Kemp, Clark Gibson Quintet and 1 Oz Jig (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• Heart Touching Music & Ballet with Ozark Ballet Theater starts at 6:30 p.m. July 28 as part of the Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival at Arkansas Arts Academy, 506 W. Poplar St., chambermusiconthemountain.org.

SPRINGDALE

• Zach Boblitt performs at 7:45 p.m. June 30 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; naturalstatecomedy.com.

• Ehule and Matt Magerkurth will perform at 6 p.m. July 6; Jess Harp and Alyssa Murray will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 for the CXF Mixtape Music Series at 214 CACHE at 214, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. cachecreate.org

• Patti Steel plays at 7 p.m. June 29 at Big Sexy Food, 107 E. Emma Ave. pattisteel.com.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Borrowed Money plays at 8 p.m. June 30 at Seven in Cherokee Casino. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

