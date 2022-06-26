Local notes: Patriotic musical today

Patriotic Musical

There will be a patriotic musical celebration to honor all those who have served beginning at 3:30 p.m. today, June 26, at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

There will be a combined choir and orchestra under direction of Randy Allison.

Admission is free, but a ticket is required. There will be refreshments following the concert.

Information: bvlutheran.com.

Veterans Wall

The mission of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas, Bella Vista, is to honor and pay tribute to all veterans, living or deceased. The Wall of Honor provides a venue for special events -- Flag Day, 9/11, Armed Forces Day, Veterans Day, etc. It helps to teach the important history of our great nation and provides a place for quiet time to reflect and a place for remembrances. Free tours of approximately a half-hour of the beautiful Veterans Memorial are being offered.

To schedule a free tour of the Veterans Wall of Honor, contact the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas.

Information: (479) 696-8867, email info@vetwallofhonor.org or write to P.O. Box 3085, Bella Vista 72715.

F.Y.R.E.

The Walmart Foundation recently awarded Mount Sequoyah Center grant funding to begin an art-based after-school program for LGBTQAI+ youth. The program will be launched in partnership with Fenix Arts, and it will be called the Fenix Youth Refuge Experience (F.Y.R.E.) After School Arts Program.

"We are excited to offer a creative refuge to LGBTQAI+ youth. The F.Y.R.E. program aligns with our mission statement, and our effort to create and sustain a welcoming and celebratory space for all. I could not be more excited or proud to add this program to our community offerings," says Leah Spears-Blackmon, a board member at Mount Sequoyah Center.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Mount Sequoyah to provide a safe and supportive space where these kids can explore their creativity in the arts. Their voices are of value and need to be heard," says Laurie Foster, president of the Board at Fenix Arts.

Information: (479) 443-4531 or mountsequoyah.org.

Shiloh Museum

Arkanss Archeological Survey

The American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) congratulates the Arkansas Archeological Survey and Shiloh Museum of Ozark History for receiving an Award of Excellence for the Native American Days program and resource. The Award of Excellence is part of the AASLH Leadership in History Awards, the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation of state and local history.

Information: (615) 320-3203 or go aaslh.org.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is issuing a critical appeal for all blood types. Blood reserves are low, with less than a two-day supply available. Eligible donors are asked to give immediately at a Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drives or donor centers.

Donors can give at one of four CBCO donor centers located in Springfield, Mo, Joplin, Mo., Springdale or Bentonville. There are also opportunities to give at mobile blood drives across the Ozarks.

Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow.

Information: (417) 227-5006 or cbco.org/donate-blood.