Police beat: LR man, 18, faces drug, gun charges

LR man, 18, faces drug, gun charges

A Little Rock man is facing two felony charges after police said he had drugs and a stolen gun.

About 4:40 a.m. Friday at 4 Rosemont Drive, police said they found Jamarian Holmes, 18, placing a black firearm next to a trash can. He has been charged with theft by receiving of a firearm and possession of Schedule II drugs.

NLR police arrest man in traffic stop

North Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man during a traffic stop at 4528 Camp Robinson Road. Police said the driver, 26-year-old Keithan Clayborn, had suspected marijuana, a scale and a gun in the vehicle.

He is charged with one felony for possession of Schedule VI drugs and a misdemeanor for drug paraphernalia.

Traffic stop leads to 2 felony charges

North Little Rock man is charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after a Thursday traffic stop.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop at McCain Boulevard and Justin Matthews Drive around 9:40 p.m. and noticed a large bottle of promethazine syrup behind the driver, Tayshun Jones, 19.

He is charged with two felonies for silmultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm.