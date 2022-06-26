Education notebook: LRSD undergoes changes to staff

LRSD undergoes changes to staff

The Little Rock School District has a number of changes as the new academic year approaches.

They include:

• Quintin Cain, principal of the North Little Rock Middle School 7th/8th grade campus, to Dunbar Middle School principal in Little Rock. He succeeds Dunbar Principal Eunice Thrasher, who retired. Cain's 16-year career includes classroom instruction, administrative leadership and coaching.

• Melissa Gude -- director of leadership professional learning at the School District of Philadelphia -- to chief academic officer at the Little Rock district. Gude began her educational career nearly 20 years ago as a classroom teacher. Her professional experience ranges from the classroom to assistant principal to director of school supports to director of leadership and professional learning. She spent about four years in Philadelphia. Her education career began with the Chicago Public Schools, where she spent about 10 years.

• Xavier Hodo Sr., interim principal of Southwest High School in Little Rock. Hodo will succeed Marvin Burton, who is moving into a new role as an administrator on special assignment. Burton is a member of the governor's restored Arkansas School Safety Commission. Hodo is outgoing director of strategic initiatives and alternative education in the Mississippi Achievement School District, where incoming Little Rock School District Superintendent Jermall Wright used to work as superintendent.

• Dannisha Stroud, principal at Stephens Elementary, succeeding Principal Phillip Carlock. The Pine Bluff School District hired Carlock as deputy superintendent. Stroud has worked in the Little Rock district since 2005 as an elementary teacher, a math interventionist, a college/career readiness coach, a kindergarten-through-eighth grade facilitator, an assistant principal and athletic director.

• Amanda Swift, an assistant principal at Fulbright Elementary School in an interim capacity, to fully appointed to the role. Swift has nearly 20 years of educational experience ranging from classroom teacher to instructional facilitator to principal. She is Nationally Board Certified.

4 administrators leaving district

The Pulaski County Special School District has lost four administrators, two from middle school campuses.

Yaa Appiah-McNulty, principal at Robinson Middle School for three years, will take over as Coordinator of Accountability, Assessment and Data Management for the North Little Rock School District.

Previously, Appiah-McNulty worked in the Little Rock School District as principal at Henderson Middle School.

She is married to Pulaski County Special School District Superintendent Charles McNulty.

Alesia Smith, deputy superintendent of learning services since 2018, is leaving the Pulaski County Special district to become chief of schools in Cincinnati. Smith is from Cincinnati and worked in several positions for the city school district.

Before she came to work in the Pulaski County Special district, Smith was the school improvement officer for the Pine Bluff School District.

Darrick Williams, director of Human Resources for the last three years, is leaving the Pulaski County Special district for a job with the state Department of Education, where he worked for 10 years as the program adviser/coordinator for educator licensure.

At the state education agency, he will be director of educator licensure.

Preston Echols, principal at Maumelle Middle School since July 2021, is leaving to return to the Conway School District, where he will become principal at Conway Junior High School. Echols used to work at that school as an assistant principal. Besides Conway and Pulaski County Special, Echols has worked at the Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts.