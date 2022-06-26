Magnolias made of sweetness and steel

I have this group of friends, four of us, and we do life together. We are like the Sweet Magnolias, and the Steel ones. I recently proposed naming us the Melon Felons, but Heathcliff vetoed that as fast as you could say Melon Felons. She said if I was a junior high teacher I would know better. But I think it is perfect, for reasons that will be revealed later.

Heathcliff is my sister-in-law. I call her that because we are both English teachers who love the Brontes. One time we were walking upon the FFF moors, a mile-long dirt road that leads from the highway to our houses through a cow pasture.

We were pushing our kids in strollers and got into a fuss. I do not remember what the fuss was about, and neither does she. But Heathcliff, whose name was Rene back then and still is to everyone else, was letting me have it.

She told me I had really done it now, whatever it was; I was the cause of permanent damage; things would never be the same. Then she stormed into her house and slammed the door in my face.

I stood there like a stubborn ox and would not leave, knocking on the door until she opened it and said "what?" And I said it is not an option for us not to be best friends. She reiterated my transgressions. I said I am sorry; please forgive me. I forgive you too.

She narrowed her green cat eyes. I continued. "You cannot withdraw your sisterness from me because our souls are joined forever. I am Heathcliff, like in 'Wuthering Heights' when Cathy rises on her deathbed and says, 'I am Heathcliff.' And she means that whatever happens to him happens to her because they are one."

Rene/Heathcliff said, "I know what it means, you arse; don't tell me the meaning of 'Wuthering Heights' like I am your student. And I refuse to be Cathy because we both hate Cathy."

So we decided we both would be Heathcliff. And that was that.

The other two friends in the group are more civilized, but not much. Stephanie is a redhead. The kids at school call her Mama J because that's what she is to all kids at school. She wears ugly sweaters for the entire month of December. She takes selfies with you. Yells for you at ballgames. She knows your name. She likes you. She prays to Jesus for you.

She is also known to say the occasional cuss word if the mood strikes, as it seems to in my presence fairly often. She cheats at dominoes. We like to drink Baileys with decaf late into the night. My kids call her Aunt Fluffy, just like her real niece and nephew. She makes them special bags of candy for Halloween.

I don't know how it is possible we get along so well because her pantry is alphabetized. I turn at least one can the wrong way every time I visit her house, when she is not looking, just for spite. I once threatened to vandalize a Trump sign in her yard and nagged her mercilessly about getting the vaccine.

Sheila was christened She-She by one of Heathcliff's or my children. She teaches math, the subject I hate most, and serves as math tutor to my offspring over the phone when there is a homework emergency. She once FaceTimed with Grace for an hour when Grace was an exchange student in Germany and could not understand what the math teacher at her gymnasium was saying.

She-She helped raise my kids. Not only did she and I grow up together, but our children have grown up together in the close quarters of Webb City Baptist Church and Ozark Public Schools.

She has a low, powerful voice that blends like sugar into unsweetened tea with my breathy soprano. We harmonized on the praise team and sang "specials" at our church till I recently left and abandoned her. She forgave me for that, though I haven't fully forgiven myself.

She taught my girls in Sunday School during pivotal times in their development. Every time I've had a child, or been in the hospital, or my kids have, or anything else happens, She-She shows up with enchiladas. It's one of the many ways she loves us, and about the only thing she knows how to cook.

She puts up with my food snobbery and rambunctious dogs. She doesn't seem to mind sitting with me at ballgames, and unlike Heathcliff, lets me wear my ugly old coat, though she would not dare leave the house unbedazzled with sparkles.

I drive her crazy by performing music without practicing, never asking directions, and changing plans at the last minute. She spends half her life waiting on me because she's always early and I am chronically late. She-She is the one who gets our group together for annual girls' trips, hot breakfasts when it is cold outside, weekly poolside chats in the summer. I am the Ouiser to her Clairee.

She-She and I had our first babies four months apart in 2000. They looked like us: Grace a blonde blue-eyed imp, and Ethan a brown-eyed teddy bear with lots of curly dark hair. They loved each other fiercely. On Grace's fifth birthday we had a family-only party. When it was time for cake I found them outside lying on their backs on the trampoline, staring up at the sky.

Grace said, "Ethan, do you think we will get married someday?" He looked over at her and shrugged his shoulders. "I don't know; we can if you want to." They learned guitar together, how to drive, and graduated from high school as co-valedictorians, going their separate ways for college but staying friends.

This summer Ethan got married. And thus our friend group crossed the bridge together into the land of married children. It feels significant. It feels weird.

We've been dreaming about this for months, waiting for instructions from Ethan's bride Hannah or She-She. We gave them a shower. That was when it got real. There was Ethan, who should be still a baby, sitting beside this gorgeous young woman, opening domestic gifts. In the same fellowship hall, the same spot where his mother sat when she was pregnant with him, and we passed around baby gifts to ooh and ah over: diapers, toys, crocheted blankets, little boy blue clothes.

She-She gave me the job of picking up the cakes for the rehearsal dinner and groom's table, which was so mean of her. I can decorate a whole ballroom with less stress than it takes me to transport expensive, ornately decorated cakes.

Heathcliff went with me and we managed to avoid disaster all the way to the venue, a barn in the middle of nowhere around lots of curvy roads. The rest of our duties were a piece of cake. Heathcliff, Stephanie, and I perched ourselves behind a big wooden bar and served tacos to the wedding party after rehearsal. Steph took pictures and served tortillas while Heathcliff and I handled the messy stuff.

Janice, She-She's 80-year-old mother, was the first person in line. She's adorable and funny and has absolutely no filter. "You look so pretty in that dress, Gwen," she said. I said thank you. She took one look at Heathcliff in her new horizontally striped dress and said, "Rene, you look like you just got out of prison in that getup!" I told Janice I picked her up from prison on the way.

Later, when we recounted this story to the others, Heathcliff made a little play on words about not being a felon but horizontal stripes making her look as round as a melon. She was very proud of herself. That's when I interjected what I thought was a great name for our group, only to be denied. I may keep suggesting it, though. One need not underestimate the power of persistence.

The next day we arrived at the wedding, which was outside by a pond. It was at least 500 degrees. Hannah didn't seem to mind--she was starry-eyed and luminous--and Ethan cried when he saw her, and I cried when he read his written vows.

Janice was escorted down the aisle by Eli, Ethan's brother, and seemed to make it fine on the front row. My mother, who sat in front of me, sweated buckets; I was afraid she would have a heat stroke, so I fanned her like she was Cleopatra and I was an attendant with a palm leaf. She-She shimmered in sequins from head to toe. When I wasn't watching Ethan I watched her watch Ethan, lit up with pride and something else. Dignity. Sweetness but not like candy. Like honeysuckle blossoms in the rain.

How strange it is to raise a human, pour everything you've got into that person, and then they leave you and make a new life with someone else. I thought about how Sheila must have felt staring at her tall, handsome son as he joined his life to someone he met three years ago.

Is it possible anyone else could love them enough? Does that person have any idea, when they say those vows, all of the work and joy and tears and faith and worry and hope that brought them to this place to be taken as a lawfully wedded spouse? A parent's magnum opus, piece de resistance, greatest gift to the world?

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.