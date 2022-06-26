Sections
Marriages and Divorces

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:12 a.m.

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Justin Lamont Colbert, 24, and Kimberly Deahanna Young, 23, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 21.

Tereondrik Rashad Robinson, 24, of Dumas, and Jamia Bre'Lindrea Ford, 19, of Tupelo, Miss., recorded June 17.

Esau Othello Tatum, 30, and Lottie Marie Tatum, 36, both of Kingsport, Tenn., recorded June 23.

Corey Allen Baxter, 26, and Megan Paige Collins, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 21.

Divorces

The divorce list wasn't available this week.

Print Headline: Marriages and Divorces

