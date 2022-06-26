The following marriage licenses were recorded June 14-20 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Sebastian County

June 14

Jordan Dean Acuff, 29, and Daisy Diana Estrada, 27, both of Fort Smith

David Lee Stallings III, 41, and Sarah Michelle Linimon, 25, both of Fort Smith

Dylon Bryce Manning, 29, and Emma Breann Bihary, 23, both of Fort Smith

Charles Calvin Sisemore, 25, Hodgen, Okla., and Whitney Nicole Hobbs, 26, Charleston

June 15

Michael Leland Meaders, 37, and Kelly Colleen Szelc, 32, both of Wewoka, Okla.

David Wayne Vickers, 71, and Vickie Lucille Davis, 57, both of Fort Smith

Arthur Wayne Higgins Jr., 39, and Shelbi Lynn McCraney, 27, both of Van Buren

June 16

Jerry Wayne Pouncil, 63, and Denise Walker, 57, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Brian W. Sanders, 49, and Ashley Diane Mitchell, 29, both of Fort Smith

Matthew Tyler Moschner, 31, and Georgia Michelle Sebren, 27, both of Fort Smith

Jhade Fabian McConnell, 27, Little Rock, and Madeline Quynhanh Phan, 26, Fort Smith

Hector Herrera Padilla, 24, and Emeli Yosenia Guzman, 23, both of Mulberry

June 17

Robert Magness Gean, 28, and Emma Christine Warnock, 24, both of Fort Smith

Jaivin LaSean Glover, 26, Fort Smith, and Christa Marie Shepherd, 25, Van Buren

Brent Lee Griffin, 36, and JoAnn Farmer, 34, both of Hulbert, Okla.

Blaine Michael Stokes, 25, and Abby Elizabeth Burgess, 25, both of Fort Smith

Robert Michael W. Buttrey, 27, and Kendra Don Berry, 42, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Jordan Lancaster Mathews, 36, and Alecia Jo Goodwin, 37, both of Fort Smith

June 20

Timothy Andrew Hearn, 39, Fort Smith, and Dawny Nicole Moore, 30, Harrison