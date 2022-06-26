The following marriage licenses were recorded June 14-20 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Sebastian County
June 14
Jordan Dean Acuff, 29, and Daisy Diana Estrada, 27, both of Fort Smith
David Lee Stallings III, 41, and Sarah Michelle Linimon, 25, both of Fort Smith
Dylon Bryce Manning, 29, and Emma Breann Bihary, 23, both of Fort Smith
Charles Calvin Sisemore, 25, Hodgen, Okla., and Whitney Nicole Hobbs, 26, Charleston
June 15
Michael Leland Meaders, 37, and Kelly Colleen Szelc, 32, both of Wewoka, Okla.
David Wayne Vickers, 71, and Vickie Lucille Davis, 57, both of Fort Smith
Arthur Wayne Higgins Jr., 39, and Shelbi Lynn McCraney, 27, both of Van Buren
June 16
Jerry Wayne Pouncil, 63, and Denise Walker, 57, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Brian W. Sanders, 49, and Ashley Diane Mitchell, 29, both of Fort Smith
Matthew Tyler Moschner, 31, and Georgia Michelle Sebren, 27, both of Fort Smith
Jhade Fabian McConnell, 27, Little Rock, and Madeline Quynhanh Phan, 26, Fort Smith
Hector Herrera Padilla, 24, and Emeli Yosenia Guzman, 23, both of Mulberry
June 17
Robert Magness Gean, 28, and Emma Christine Warnock, 24, both of Fort Smith
Jaivin LaSean Glover, 26, Fort Smith, and Christa Marie Shepherd, 25, Van Buren
Brent Lee Griffin, 36, and JoAnn Farmer, 34, both of Hulbert, Okla.
Blaine Michael Stokes, 25, and Abby Elizabeth Burgess, 25, both of Fort Smith
Robert Michael W. Buttrey, 27, and Kendra Don Berry, 42, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Jordan Lancaster Mathews, 36, and Alecia Jo Goodwin, 37, both of Fort Smith
June 20
Timothy Andrew Hearn, 39, Fort Smith, and Dawny Nicole Moore, 30, Harrison