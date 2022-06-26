Moving movie

If you have yet to see the box-office-busting "Top Gun: Maverick" and harbor doubts that Hollywood is capable of producing a quality, immensely entertaining movie during this grossly unpopular era of "wokesim," I have some good news (with buttered popcorn to boot).

I've seen the film twice (once in an IMAX theater that amplified every compelling scene). And I wasn't bored at all. I promise neither will you be.

Perhaps my satisfaction lies just how the acting and storyline far surpassed my expectations.

But there was no doubt when we left the theaters. We were feeling reassured that it remains possible to produce a film with quality actors devoid of comic or cartoon characters, that captures--and holds--the attention of everyone who sees it.

Since then, I've read any number of relevant comments about the film, mostly over the Internet, that offer thoughts that reflect my own. Here's some examples:

It's a film that doesn't bring you down about your country, gender, race, age, religion or values, and is devoid of any political statements other than reflecting deserved honor on our military.

There are good guys. There are bad guys. How novel for a film nowadays.

There is right and there is wrong. Rules and standards to uphold. Imagine that.

The hero is actually humbled.

A person can be seen as the best at what they can do without apologizing to those who aren't as capable at the same task. Neither does anyone apologize for social norms, hierarchies or authority.

Someone was in charge and someone wasn't. Just like in the real world.

Elders are respected and justifiable homage is paid to their experience, rather than dismissing them.

Children wearing superhero costumes were not saving the world and parents weren't wrongly portrayed as helpless morons.

Qualities such as duty and personal responsibility were portrayed positively rather than negatively, as are the values of camaraderie and loyalty.

One's risk of their own survival is assumed to benefit others.

Outright idiocy and lack of common sense is not glorified.

Although not considered PG, it also was not gratuitous, while the language, flagrant sex for effect, and stupidity are missing. Obvious political propaganda and indulgent idiocy also are missing.

All in all, it amounts to some two hours of welcome fresh air that in some news accounts said grown men were seen actually crying from its impact. I'll even admit my own eyes watered several times.

What does it all translate to? Well, for one thing, it shows clearly that Hollywood still can fill theater seats worth hundreds of millions (perhaps eventually billions) of blockbuster dollars should it choose to return to the days of genuine filmmaking, rather than relying on rehashed comic books, gratuitous violence, sex, and special effects, which can so quickly wear thin.

Marketing and inflated movie trailers can only stretch so far before people no longer trust what they say rather than actually offer for sale.

Our failing trust

The Pew Research Center reported earlier this month that "when the National Election Study began asking about trust in government in 1958, about three-quarters of Americans trusted federal government to do the right thing almost always or most of the time."

I wonder today if such high regard was earned or wishful naivete?

That trust soon began eroding during the 1960s, Pew reported, "amid the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the decline continued in the 1970s with the Watergate scandal and worsening economic struggles. Confidence in government recovered in the mid-1980s before falling again in the mid-1990s. But as the economy grew in the late 1990s, so too did confidence in government. Public trust reached a three-decade high shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but declined quickly thereafter. Since 2007, the shares saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30 percent.

Pew continued: "Today, 29 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say they trust government just about always or most of the time, compared with 9 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaners. Democrats report slightly less trust in the federal government today than a year ago; there has been no change in the views of Republicans."

Wonder why?

As we might imagine, since the 1970s, trust in government has been consistently higher among members of the political party that controls the White House (as if that fact alone somehow engenders trust that the needs of all Americans, rather than of one party's agenda, will be adequately served).

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.