Murder in a dysfunctional family

Is the media fascination, and that of the general public, with murder a recent thing? What about those that occurred a century or more ago?

Crime, especially murder mixed with intrigue and complicated motives, has often captured and held the public's attention over extended periods of time. One such case that comes to mind is the case of Alice McArthur. The wife of prominent attorney Bill McArthur survived a car-bomb attempt in May 1982. A few weeks later on July 2 she was murdered in her home by men who apparently came in the guise of delivering flowers to her residence.

What followed was months of coverage that involved competing law enforcement agencies and the bombastic Pulaski County sheriff Tommy Robinson, who called prosecuting attorney Dub Bentley a "bubble butt" in the midst of the case. One witness pointed at the husband, others linked in Mary Lee Orsini, a woman with a mysterious past. She would die at age 53 after confessing to the murders of both Mrs. McArthur and her husband Ron Orsini.

Long before television and modern media, there was another complicated Arkansas murder case, that of a doctor in 1905. The media and the public would follow the case from the chase and arrest of a suspect by a posse to the trial and surprise verdict months later.

The sensational headlines appeared all across the nation in October 1905 regarding the slaying of Dr. George H. Alexander of Hot Springs. Dramatic media coverage, a posse pursuit, and the fact that he was allegedly murdered by his estranged son all added to the public interest in the saga. The spectacle continued for months when the son, John "Merch" Jamison, finally stood trial.

The news on Oct. 10 read: "John 'Merch' Jamison, who shot and killed his father about 7 o'clock, has not yet been captured, although several posses are after him." The county coroner, who quickly held an inquest before an assembled jury, came back to declare the killing "wholly unjustifiable."

Jamison had hidden behind a fence. Upon the approach of Dr. Alexander and Jamison's sister Nora Alexander (half-sister, as it was later reported), Jamison reportedly jumped in front of them with a double-barrel shotgun to his shoulder. He began firing, yelling, "Now I've got you!"

The first shot felled his father with a fatal wound to the groin. He fired the other barrel at his sister but missed. Nora pursued him up an alley until he disappeared into the darkness. The shotgun was later found nearby, where the killer tossed it aside as he fled.

Lurid details came out of the inquest into the murder, which further grabbed the newspaper-reading public's attention. It was revealed that Jamison had proposed elopement with his half-sister, telling her it would be OK for them to marry as he was really only her first cousin.

The young woman rejected his proposal, after which the inquest reported that "he repeatedly made indecent proposals."

Motivation to kill his father seemed to be about money and property. Dr. Alexander had recently deeded property over to his daughter. Jamison confronted his father, demanding some real and personal property be deeded to him. His father refused the demand.

Soon his son was distributing circulars around Hot Springs denouncing both his father and his half-sister by trying to expose the doctor's "private life."

It came out that a few weeks before the murder, there had been an incident between young Jamison and Nora Alexander in a Hot Springs drugstore. She had reportedly attempted to shoot her half-brother with a pistol but was prevented from doing so by someone in the store.

The family relationships were a powder keg that exploded with the murder of Dr. Alexander soon thereafter.

The local prosecuting attorney, a Mr. Morrison, was also reportedly the late Dr. Alexander's "legal adviser." He had filed divorce proceedings for the doctor against his wife, who lived in Arkadelphia.

He explained why Dr. Alexander and Jamison had different last names: George Alexander was born in 1842, making him a young man of 19 when the Civil War erupted. George's parents objected to him joining the Confederate army, but he was determined and ran away to enlist. Fearful his parents would track him down, he changed his enlistment name to George Jamison, borrowing his mother's maiden name.

After the war, George opted to keep the name of Jamison and soon married, fathering John "Merch" Jamison. His wife died, after which he retook his birth name of Alexander, although his son retained the name of Jamison.

At the time of Dr. Alexander's murder, the coroner noted a tattoo on his arm, an image of a young woman and an anchor with the name "Anna Jamison" imprinted. That was the name of his first wife and the son's deceased mother.

Reports showed that in the weeks before his murder, Dr. Alexander had relayed information about his son to the local police, asking for protection. He had even offered to leave the city, as he was in mortal fear for his life and that of his daughter.

Newspaper accounts of the murder described Dr. Alexander as "highly esteemed as a citizen and physician and was on the accredited government list of physicians," meaning he could prescribe the spa resorts' thermal baths.

A sheriff's posse captured Jamison within 24 hours of the murder. Still, the resulting murder trial would not occur until the following May, eight months after the slaying of Dr. Alexander.

Jamison initially claimed self-defense after his arrest. He said the night of the killing he had been innocently returning a borrowed shotgun to its owner. He accidentally met his father, at which point his father threatened his life. He fired the gun only in self-defense.

The state, however, found two new witnesses. They testified they had passed the murder location a few minutes before the shots were fired and had seen Jamison crouching at the fence corner with the gun in his hand.

Among the witnesses at trial was Nora Alexander. Also testifying and adding to the story was a full sister of young Jamison, who testified in his defense. She relayed the story of Dr. Alexander changing his name from Jamison, apparently trying to cast aspersion onto the late doctor's honesty. She claimed that Dr. Alexander had expressed doubt about whether Jamison was his legitimate son, which added to the strain between the two men.

Surprisingly, the jury was out for only an hour, and came back with a verdict of acquittal. Apparently the self-defense claim prevailed, because a pistol was found beneath the body of Dr. Alexander.

This, combined with police reports documenting Nora Alexander's attempt to shoot her half-brother in a drugstore before her father's death, pushed the jury to an acquittal verdict.

The remains of the slain Dr. Alexander were buried in historic Greenwood Cemetery in Hot Springs.

Ray Hanley lives in Little Rock.