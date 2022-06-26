Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

• Mishael Morgan of "The Young and the Restless" won as lead drama actress, becoming the first Black actor to win in a lead category at the Daytime Emmys on Friday night. Morgan was previously nominated in the supporting category. The 35-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago plays Amanda Sinclair on the CBS soap opera. "I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do," Morgan said. "Now there are little girls all around the world and they're seeing another step forward. And they know that no matter their industry, no matter their vocation, no matter what, they can strive to be the best at what they do. Not only can they achieve it, but they will be celebrated." Morgan is in her second stint on the show. She first joined the soap in 2013 and stayed until 2018. She returned in 2019 as a different character. "I am so immensely proud of our generation. We are breaking glass ceilings left, right and center, and I am so honored to be a vessel and experience this moment," she said. "It's because of everybody who is out there today who is proving to the world that we can and we will do this thing called equality and unity together."

• A prosecutor has asked a federal judge to sentence Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix docuseries "Cheer," to 15 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Guzman wrote in a sentencing memo late Wednesday that Harris used "his celebrity and money, to persuade and entice his young victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct for him or with him." Guzman also requested the sentence include 10 years of supervised release after the prison term. Harris, 22, of Naperville, Ill., pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count each of receiving child pornography and traveling with the intention to engage in illegal sexual conduct. He is due to be sentenced July 6. Defense attorneys, in asking that a six-year sentence be followed by eight years of supervised release, described Harris as "both victimizer and victim," saying he was sexually assaulted himself when he was a child. Federal prosecutors acknowledged the actor's traumatic childhood was a mitigating factor in his crimes, but said "while Harris' childhood was very difficult, it was not a blank check to commit sex offenses against minors." Harris, who was arrested in September 2020, remains in custody at a federal detention facility. "Cheer" was a success when it was released in January 2020 and Harris became popular for his upbeat attitude and his encouraging "mat talk." The docuseries follows the competitive cheerleading squad from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.