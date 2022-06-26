Police: Man dead, officer and K-9 hurt after exchange of gunfire at North Little Rock home

A man is dead and a North Little Rock police officer and K-9 were injured following a standoff and exchange of gunfire at a home on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of a “domestic violence disturbance” involving a weapon at a home in the 3100 block of Donaghey Drive, according to a statement North Little Rock released on Twitter just before 10 a.m. Police were told that a man who was reportedly involved in the disturbance was inside the home with a firearm, the release states.

North Little Rock police said they established a perimeter around the home and sent special operations units to the scene. A crisis negotiation team attempted unsuccessfully to establish communication with the man, the release states.

Police said a SWAT team attempted to enter the residence to arrest the man, but an exchange of gunfire broke out while inside, killing the man.

One North Little Rock officer and a K-9 were also struck by gunfire, according to authorities. The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said, and the K-9 was taken to an area animal hospital for treatment.

The release doesn’t indicate the number of officers who were involved, but states any they would be placed on paid administrative leave. The release also didn’t name the man who was killed, or provide the names of any North Little Rock police involved in the shooting.

Police said the man had been facing two counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member and one count of third-degree domestic battery.

The investigation is ongoing.